India offered 'cold and not good' sandwiches after practice session in Sydney, players complain to ICC: Reports

Team India players are reportedly unhappy with the ‘cold food and sandwiches’ they were offered after a practice session in Sydney ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 match against the Netherlands. As per sources, the team also complained to ICC, though unofficially.

“The food that was offered to Team India was not good. They were just given sandwiches and they have also told ICC that food provided after a practice session in Sydney was cold and not good,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is responsible for providing food and lodging during the T20 World Cup. In bilateral series, it is the duty of the host association.

As per reports, the after-practice menu is almost the same for all teams and Indian players are not being provided with hot food, which according to BCCI sources is a must after an intense training session.

The Indian team had an optional training session on Tuesday where all the fast bowlers were rested alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Axar Patel.

It is learnt that the after-practice food included custom sandwiches along with fruits and falafel (very common in this part of the world).

With the training getting over nearly by afternoon, it was lunch time and perhaps players were expecting a full course meal.

“It’s not like any boycott… Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food going back to the hotel,” a BCCI official privy to the development told PTI.

“The problem is that the ICC isn’t providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries,” the official further said.

“You can’t just have a cold sandwich (not even grilled) with avocado, tomato and cucumber after two hours of training. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment,” he added.

While players took part in an optional session at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, India are not scheduled to have a practice session on Wednesday, on the eve of the Netherlands match. It has been reported that India decided against practicing on Wednesday due to the venue offered to them which was 45 minutes away from the hotel.

“Team India did not do practice sessions as it was offered a practice venue in Blacktown (In sub-urbs of Sydney) so they refused because that is appropriately 45 minutes away from Team Hotel where they are staying,” the BCCI source told ANI.

India defeated Pakistan in their campaign opener by four wickets and will now face the Netherlands on 27 October.

With inputs from agencies

