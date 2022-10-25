T20 World Cup: ‘Thank you for saving me’, Dinesh Karthik tells Ravichandran Ashwin; watch video

Following their thrilling victory over Pakistan on Sunday, Team India head to Sydney where they take on the Netherlands in their next T20 World Cup encounter two days from now.

And as has been the case of late, Team India’s journey from Victoria capital Melbourne to the New South Wales capital was documented in a video shared by the team’s official account on Instagram on Tuesday, showing the Men in Blue in a fairly jovial mood after coming out on top in a crucial encounter against their arch-rivals.

And one particular moment from the clip that stood out was India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik thanking Ravichandran Ashwin for coming to his rescue on Sunday.

“Thank you for saving me yesterday,” Karthik, who was preferred over Rishabh Pant for the crunch encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, said in the video.

DK had come out to bat after set all-rounder Hardik Pandya (40) was dismissed off the first delivery of the final over of the match by Mohammad Nawaz, and ended up getting stumped for 1 off the penultimate delivery, leaving India needing two to win off just one ball with Ashwin coming out to bat.

Ashwin came out and calmly saw the delivery going down leg for it to be called a wide, before lofting the ball over mid off, hitting the winning run in the process as India successfully buried the ghosts of their 10-wicket thrashing in Dubai in last year’s World Cup.

Come Thursday, India will look to make it two-in-two and boost their chances of qualification for the knockouts. They face South Africa on Sunday after the Netherlands clash, the Proteas themselves looking desperately for a win after their opening clash against Zimbabwe was rained off despite them being on the verge of victory.

