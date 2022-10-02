IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE score updates: South Africa 21/2 after 4 overs vs India

IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
The LIVE ACTION has resumed and Deepak Chahar will continue. India have picked up a couple of early wickets
|India
|South Africa
|237/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.85
|27/2 (4.4 ov) - R/R 5.79
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Quinton de Kock (W)
|Batting
|7
|9
|1
|0
|Aiden Markram
|Batting
|16
|10
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Deepak Chahar
|2.4
|1
|14
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 1/2 (1.4)
|
26 (26) R/R: 8.66
Quinton de Kock (W) 6(8)
Aiden Markram 16(10)
|
Rilee Rossouw 0(2) S.R (0)
c Dinesh Karthik b Arshdeep Singh
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: South Africa had a struggling start to the big chase after losing two wickets early in the innings
IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
The LIVE ACTION has resumed and Deepak Chahar will continue. India have picked up a couple of early wickets
IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
One of the light towers is not working which has halted the play now. South Africa have had a struggling start to this mammoth run chase
IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
WICKET! Arshdeep bowls that short to Rilee Rossouw who tries to pull that one but doesn't time his stroke well, top edges it and is caught by Dinesh Karthik stationed at mid-wicket. DK takes it in the third attempt
IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
WICKET! India have the first breakthrough. Arshdeep Singh gets his first wicket of the match. He bowls it full, wide of off and Temba Bavuma tries to go over mid off but miscues his stroke and is caught by Virat Kohli for 0 off 7
The SKY show is on in Guwahati! ⚡️ ⚡️— BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022
And here are some snippets of it 🔽 #TeamIndia
Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/vTSWeSJNkH
After 20 overs,India 237/3 ( Virat Kohli 49 , Dinesh Karthik 17)
IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
India have posted 237/3 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav unleashed a batting masterclass and struck 61 in 22 balls. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 49
IND vs SA LIVE CRICKET SCORE
WICKET! A mix up in the middle has cost SKY his wicket. Nortje bowled a fuller delivery, outside off to Kohli who went for the drive but hit it straight to the man in covers. Meanwhile, Suryakumar ran for a single and was almost at the striker's end but Kohli was reluctant to go for it. Rest was done by the bowler at the non-striker's end. SKY goes for 61 off 22
Virat Kohli adds another feather to his hat
Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to get to 1⃣1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20 runs 👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2LZnSkYrst— BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022
India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket SCORE
SIX! Wayne Parnell bowls a waist height no-ball, SKY gives himself some room, throws his bat on it and gets a maximum to third man. He brings up his half-century in just 18 deliveries
India vs SA LIVE Cricket SCORE
SIX! Suryakumar Yadav is dealing in boundaries now. The right-hander once again hammers one out of the park. A full toss from Ngidi and SKY dispatches that over deep mid-wicket
IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
WICKET! Arshdeep bowls that short to Rilee Rossouw who tries to pull that one but doesn't time his stroke well, top edges it and is caught by Dinesh Karthik stationed at mid-wicket. DK takes it in the third attempt
IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
WICKET! India have the first breakthrough. Arshdeep Singh gets his first wicket of the match. He bowls it full, wide of off and Temba Bavuma tries to go over mid off but miscues his stroke and is caught by Virat Kohli for 0 off 7
IND vs SA LIVE CRICKET SCORE
WICKET! A mix up in the middle has cost SKY his wicket. Nortje bowled a fuller delivery, outside off to Kohli who went for the drive but hit it straight to the man in covers. Meanwhile, Suryakumar ran for a single and was almost at the striker's end but Kohli was reluctant to go for it. Rest was done by the bowler at the non-striker's end. SKY goes for 61 off 22
India vs SA LIVE Cricket SCORE
WICKET! India now lose KL Rahul after he has been trapped in front of the stumps by Maharaj while trying for a sweep. The right-hander completely missed the ball and it hit his front pad. KL went upstairs but the DRS showed three reds. He is dismissed for 57 off 28
India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket SCORE
WICKET! Keshav Maharaj has broken the partnership eventually. He comes round the wicket, bowls it straight and touch fuller as Rohit Sharma goes for the slog sweep but miscues his stroke and is caught by Stubbs at deep mid-wicket for 43 off 37
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second match between India and South Africa. The hosts are presently leading the three-match series 1-0
PREVIEW: India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the second T20I in the three-match series in Guwahati. The hosts took a 1-0 lead after thumping the Proteas by 8 wickets in the first encounter. First Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar rattled the South African batting unit and then Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul anchored the side to a win.
The Men in Blue will now be looking to take an unassailable lead and if they are able to do so then it would be their first series win against South Africa in T20Is at home.
SQUADS:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The scheduling of referendums starting Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions came after a close ally of Putin said the votes are needed and as Moscow is losing ground in the invasion it began
Mosaddek Hossain's all-round skills helped Bangladesh register a series weep over UAE as they prepare for the T20 World Cup.
Congress President Elections LIVE: After filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Congress presidential polls on Friday, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, 'I am fighting for a big change.' Kharge also appealed to party delegates to vote for him in the election