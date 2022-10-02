IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE score updates: South Africa 21/2 after 4 overs vs India

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second match between India and South Africa. The hosts are presently leading the three-match series 1-0

PREVIEW: India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the second T20I in the three-match series in Guwahati. The hosts took a 1-0 lead after thumping the Proteas by 8 wickets in the first encounter. First Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar rattled the South African batting unit and then Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul anchored the side to a win.

The Men in Blue will now be looking to take an unassailable lead and if they are able to do so then it would be their first series win against South Africa in T20Is at home.

SQUADS:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi

