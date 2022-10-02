Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs South Africa At Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, 02 October, 2022

02 October, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

237/3 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
South Africa

South Africa

27/2 (4.4 ov)

India South Africa
237/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.85 27/2 (4.4 ov) - R/R 5.79

Play In Progress

South Africa need 211 runs in 92 balls at 13.76 rpo

Quinton de Kock (W) - 6

Aiden Markram - 16

IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE score updates: South Africa 21/2 after 4 overs vs India

IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE score updates: South Africa 21/2 after 4 overs vs India

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: South Africa had a struggling start to the big chase after losing two wickets early in the innings

21:28 (IST)

IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
The LIVE ACTION has resumed and Deepak Chahar will continue. India have picked up a couple of early wickets

21:14 (IST)

IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
One of the light towers is not working which has halted the play now. South Africa have had a struggling start to this mammoth run chase

21:08 (IST)
wkt

IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
WICKET! Arshdeep bowls that short to Rilee Rossouw who tries to pull that one but doesn't time his stroke well, top edges it and is caught by Dinesh Karthik stationed at mid-wicket. DK takes it in the third attempt

21:04 (IST)
wkt

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
WICKET! India have the first breakthrough. Arshdeep Singh gets his first wicket of the match. He bowls it full, wide of off and Temba Bavuma tries to go over mid off but miscues his stroke and is caught by Virat Kohli for 0 off 7

20:52 (IST)

20:46 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 237/3 ( Virat Kohli 49 , Dinesh Karthik 17)

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
India have posted 237/3 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav unleashed a batting masterclass and struck 61 in 22 balls. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 49

20:39 (IST)
wkt

IND vs SA LIVE CRICKET SCORE
WICKET! A mix up in the middle has cost SKY his wicket. Nortje bowled a fuller delivery, outside off to Kohli who went for the drive but hit it straight to the man in covers. Meanwhile, Suryakumar ran for a single and was almost at the striker's end but Kohli was reluctant to go for it. Rest was done by the bowler at the non-striker's end. SKY goes for 61 off 22

20:32 (IST)

Virat Kohli adds another feather to his hat

20:25 (IST)
six

India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket SCORE
SIX! Wayne Parnell bowls a waist height no-ball, SKY gives himself some room, throws his bat on it and gets a maximum to third man. He brings up his half-century in just 18 deliveries

20:18 (IST)
six

India vs SA LIVE Cricket SCORE
SIX! Suryakumar Yadav is dealing in boundaries now. The right-hander once again hammers one out of the park. A full toss from Ngidi and SKY dispatches that over deep mid-wicket

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second match between India and South Africa. The hosts are presently leading the three-match series 1-0

PREVIEW: India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the second T20I in the three-match series in Guwahati. The hosts took a 1-0 lead after thumping the Proteas by 8 wickets in the first encounter. First Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar rattled the South African batting unit and then Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul anchored the side to a win.

The Men in Blue will now be looking to take an unassailable lead and if they are able to do so then it would be their first series win against South Africa in T20Is at home.

SQUADS:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi

