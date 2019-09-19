Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya banned from bowling for one year for suspect action
Dananjaya was assessed after his bowling action came under scrutiny by the match officials in the first Test against New Zealand in Galle from 14-18 August.
Dubai: Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya was on Thursday banned from bowling for 12 months following an independent assessment of his action by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The 25-year-old was assessed after his bowling action came under scrutiny by the match officials in the first Test against New Zealand in Galle from 14-18 August.
File image of Akila Dananjaya. AFP
First, his action was reported to the apex cricketing body and then he underwent an assessment in Chennai on 29 August which revealed that he had employed an illegal bowling action.
In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Regulations for the review of bowlers reported with suspect bowling actions, Dananjaya's international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all cricket federations for domestic events played in their jurisdiction.
He was first suspended from bowling in December 2018.
Following remedial work on his action, he was reassessed and was permitted to resume bowling in February this year.
It is the player's second report within a two-year period. The first led to a suspension and now he is automatically banned from bowling in international cricket for a period of 12 months.
Dananjaya is entitled to approach the ICC for a re-assessment of his action after the expiry of the one-year period.
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2019 20:20:38 IST
