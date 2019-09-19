First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in IND | 2nd T20I Sep 18, 2019
IND vs SA
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
IRE T20I Tri-Series | Match 4 Sep 18, 2019
IRE vs NED
Netherlands beat Ireland by 6 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 20, 2019
AFG vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
IRE T20I Tri-Series Sep 20, 2019
IRE vs SCO
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya banned from bowling for one year for suspect action

Dananjaya was assessed after his bowling action came under scrutiny by the match officials in the first Test against New Zealand in Galle from 14-18 August.

Asian News International, Sep 19, 2019 20:20:38 IST

Dubai: Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya was on Thursday banned from bowling for 12 months following an independent assessment of his action by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 25-year-old was assessed after his bowling action came under scrutiny by the match officials in the first Test against New Zealand in Galle from  14-18 August.

Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya banned from bowling for one year for suspect action

File image of Akila Dananjaya. AFP

First, his action was reported to the apex cricketing body and then he underwent an assessment in Chennai on 29 August which revealed that he had employed an illegal bowling action.

In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Regulations for the review of bowlers reported with suspect bowling actions, Dananjaya's international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all cricket federations for domestic events played in their jurisdiction.

He was first suspended from bowling in December 2018.

Following remedial work on his action, he was reassessed and was permitted to resume bowling in February this year.

It is the player's second report within a two-year period. The first led to a suspension and now he is automatically banned from bowling in international cricket for a period of 12 months.

Dananjaya is entitled to approach the ICC for a re-assessment of his action after the expiry of the one-year period.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 20:20:38 IST

Tags : Akila Dananjaya, Cricket, ICC, International Cricket Council, Sports, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all