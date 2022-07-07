After being outplayed by Sri Lanka in the ODI series, Australia fought back brilliantly in the first red-ball encounter. Another five-day-long cricketing action is coming as two sides will square off in the second Test at the Galle International Stadium from 8 July onwards.

The track of Galle International Stadium is known as heaven for spinners. The tweakers from both sides relished some good sessions in the previous match. Australia who are known for their fiery pace-attack had three spinners in the squad. The Aussie trio - Nathan Lyon, Mitchel Swepson and Travis Head - produced considerable damage. While Lyon and Swepson got 9 and 6 wickets consecutively from both innings, Head picked up 4 in the second innings. From Sri Lanka, Ramesh Mendis also scalped 4 wickets in the first innings.

SL vs AUS: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

Though the Islanders can’t bag the series, a win in the second match can take them up in the point tally of the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle. The Pat Cummins-led side is already sitting at the top of the table. In such a situation, a series win in the subcontinent condition will boost their confidence for the upcoming fixtures.

Weather Update:

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match is set to take place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The sky will be partly cloudy and the weather condition will remain humid on the first day of the 2nd Test. The temperature will hover between 26-30 degrees Celsius during the day. The wind speed can go between 22 and 26 km/h. The humidity in the daytime will be around 77-85 percent.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2022: Head-to-Head Record, Stats

Possible Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

