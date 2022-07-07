Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2022: SL vs AUS Head-to-Head Record, Stats

Sri Lanka endured a thumping defeat in the first match of their bilateral Test series against Australia. The Islanders will step into the same venue, Galle International Stadium for the second match which is starting from 8 July onwards. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will eye to level the series while the Aussies are hoping for an easy series sweep.

The previous encounter was nothing but a one-sided affair. The home crowd witnessed a batting collapse as the Sri Lankan batters couldn’t find any resistance against the Nathan Lyon-led bowling attack. Sri Lanka posted 212 and 113 in both of their innings leading to a comfortable win for the visitors. Usman Khawaja and Camero Green powered Australia to put up a challenging total of 321 runs in the first innings. The chase in the fourth innings was just a mere formality as they needed only 10 runs to clinch the victory with two days left to spare.

SL vs AUS: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

As the series is a part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle, Australia have taken a good lead on the point tally with the win in the first game. They haven’t lost a single Test during the ongoing cycle and are 24 points ahead of South Africa (60 pts) who are placed at the second spot. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are still standing in 6th place with 40 points in their hands.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Test Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 32

Sri Lanka: 4

Australia: 20

Draw: 8

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2022: Galle Weather Update

Sri Lanka vs Australia Previous Test:

In the last encounter between these two sides, Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at the Galle International Stadium on 1 July 2022.

Last 5 Test results:

Australia won by 10 wickets.

Australia won by 366 runs.

Australia won by an innings and 40 runs.

Sri Lanka won by 163 runs.

Sri Lanka won by 229 runs.

Possible Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

