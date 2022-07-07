Sri Lanka and Australia are going to lock horns in the final Test of the bilateral series at the Galle International Stadium from 8 July. Sri Lanka will miss some players from the previous fixture as COVID-19 has hit the home camp. On the other hand, the Aussies are well prepared to bag the series with another easy victory.

Spinners from both sides played a big role in the first Test at Galle. The visitors also brought enough options to take the lead in the subcontinent condition. Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and Travis Head bowled some good spells to clinch the game on the third day. As the upcoming game will take place at the same venue, the slowish track will again provide an extra advantage to them.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2022: Galle Weather Update

After Angelo Mathews had to withdraw himself because of the COVID-19 infection during the first match, now star batter Dhananjaya de Silva, pacer Asitha Fernando and leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay won’t be able to play the second game. Sri Lanka has called some youngsters including Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage. One of them can get their debut cap in the white jersey. Wellalage stole the show in the ODI series after scalping a total of 9 wickets and becoming the highest wicket-taker.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2022: Head-to-Head Record, Stats

Possible Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

