IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs KKR Match: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata aim to sort batting woes as they take on Hyderabad

Head coach Simon Katich described AB de Villiers as “the greatest of all time” after the South African struck 55 off 22 balls and single-handedly powered RCB to a win against RR.
Here are the two squads
SRH: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav
KKR: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik
Meanwhile, in the first match of Saturday’s double header, AB de Villiers' swashbuckling 22-ball 55 fashioned an incredible seven-wicket victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore over Rajasthan Royals.
In the second match of Saturday’s double header, Shikhar Dhawan struck his maiden IPL hundred while Axar Patel smacked three sixes in the final over as Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table with a tense five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.
Just In: In a major relief for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), star spinner Sunil Narine has been cleared by the IPL’s suspect bowling action committee on Sunday. His name has also been taken off from the suspect action warning list, an IPL media release said.
A new captain in the saddle, Kolkata Knight Riders would look to sort out their batting woes and strive for consistency when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League clash in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 35 of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR are fourth on the points table with eight points from eight matches, while SRH are just below them, with six points from eight matches. Both teams suffered defeat in their previous respective encounters and a win here would mean that they inch closer towards a playoff berth. Stay tuned as we will bring you all the updates from this mid-table clash.
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are fourth on the IPL 2020 league table and just a spot behind them are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs and we already have more than half of the league matches done. What it means that we are at the business end of the tournament and every match now comes with a lot at stake for all teams.
Teams cannot afford any more slip-ups and while the mid-table clash between SRH and KKR is not a must-win encounter for either of the sides, still both teams would take the field at Abu Dhabi with nothing but a win in mind.
KKR come into the match after a defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI). They were outplayed in all departments by the defending champions and the recent upheaval at the franchise which saw Eoin Morgan take over the captaincy from Dinesh Karthik was reflected in their performance.
The inconsistency of batters have been a major headache for the Kolkata side and they would hope for them to find their rhythm at Abu Dhabi. Besides a win, another major target for KKR in the clash against SRH would be to find their best line-up.
SRH also have their fair share of problems as they struggle for form. Their batting relies heavily on the first four batsmen — skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Kane Williamson. To win matches consistently SRH need their middle-order and lower-order to support the top-order. Their bowling has also taken a hit with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being ruled out of the tournament and Rashid Khan leaking runs in the last two matches.
For a positive result on the day, SRH need both their batsmen and bowlers to fire against KKR.
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav
Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik
Done and dusted! Mumbai chase down 149 with eight wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare. KKR have been outplayed by the best team of this season. This is Mumbai's 21st win over Kolkata in IPL.
DELHI CAPITALS WIN BY 18 RUNS! Great bowling job by Delhi after the batsmen did their bit. Anrich Nortje the pick of the lot with 3/33 and Amit Mishra bowling just the two overs having picked up a finger injury. This game was done long back but for Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi. Another game in Sharjah, another 200-runs each from both teams. Batsmen's paradise, bowlers' hell!
Outstanding final over bowled by the Bravo as he starts off with a couple of dots, before bamboozling Nadeem with an off-cutter to collect a simple return catch and pretty much seal the game in his team’s favour. Sandeep’s able to collect a single off the fifth, with Natarajan getting beaten off the last delivery. Chennai Super Kings win by 20 runs and keep their IPL 2020 campaign alive as they collect their third victory in eight games!