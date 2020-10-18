IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, MI vs KXIP Match: Rampaging Mumbai face upbeat Punjab, hope to regain top spot

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab latest updates: Follow live updates on the 36th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Preview: For a change, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will go into a game with winning momentum in their stride as they gear up to face high-flying Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 36 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

KL Rahul-led side secured only their second victory in this season against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Captain and Chris Gayle scored impressive half-centuries as KXIP chased down a target of 172 thanks to a last-ball six from Nicholas Pooran.

Gayle, who was playing his first match in this year's tournament, announced himself with a bang so that's the biggest positive for Punjab. But despite being in a very comfortable position, KXIP took the match till the final ball, and almost made a mess of the situation, like a few times they did already in this season.

There will be no room for errors for KXIP as they will be up against MI, who have been one of the best sides this season along with Delhi Capitals. Rohit Sharma's side has won five matches on a trot, with 12 points to their name from eight matches.

Quinton de Kock is in sensational form with the bat while the bowlers have also delivered when it mattered. But Mumbai, as a side, do not depend on one particular player and that has been their USP. On Sunday, it will be interesting to see if the team management will look to rest some of their key players or go with the same winning combination.

Here's all you need to know MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 match:

When is the match between MI vs KXIP?

The IPL match between MI and KXIP is on Sunday, 18 October, 2020.

Where will the MI vs KXIP match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the MI vs KXIP match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs KXIP match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

