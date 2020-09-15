IPL 2020: Schedule, venues, format and other frequently asked questions

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) 13th edition was to be played from March to May but it didn't take off as life came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, six months later, the tournament is all set to return, albeit in UAE due to the growing cases of the COVID-19 in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formulated a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to create a bio-secure environment in the UAE to conduct the tournament safely. The SOPs mandate quarantine, multiple tests before entering the bio-bubble, another 14-day quarantine and further tests for members testing positive for COVID-19, strict social distancing, wearing masks regularly while being in the bubble, and other cricketing restrictions like not using saliva to shine the ball, which has become part of the 'new normal'.

The tournament begins on 19 September with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings. As we build-up for the world's most popular T20 league, here's everything you need to know.

Which teams are participating in IPL 202o?

The following eight franchises are part of the IPL 2020 — Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

What is the format of IPL 2020?

As earlier, all teams will play each other twice in the group stage, however, the home and away format would not apply in UAE. The top four teams in the points table at the end of the league stage would qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams would play each other in the first playoff match, the winner would qualify for the final while the loser would get another opportunity to reach the summit clash. They would play the winner of the eliminator, which will be played between the third and fourth teams in the points table, for a place in the final.

When and where is the 2020 edition of the IPL taking place?

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played in UAE from 19th September to 10 November. The matches will be played in three cities and three stadiums. A total of 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The venues are given below.

Dubai: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

Sharjah: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

What are the match timings for the upcoming IPL?

Most matches will begin at 19.30 PM IST (18.00 UAE time) and only 10 contests would have afternoon start at 15.30 PM IST (14.00 UAE time) as there will be 10 doubleheaders in IPL 2020.

The matches of afternoon slots are:

3 October: RCB vs RR at Abu Dhabi

4 October: MI vs SRH at Sharjah

10 October: KXIP vs KKR at Abu Dhabi

11 October: SRH vs RR at Dubai

17 October: RR vs RCB at Dubai

18 October: SRH vs KKR at Abu Dhabi

24 October: KKR vs DC at Abu Dhabi

25 October: RCB vs CSK at Dubai

31 October: DC vs MI at Dubai

1 November: CSK vs KXIP at Abu Dhabi

Click here to check out the full schedule of IPL 2020.

Where can we watch, live stream IPL matches in India?

The IPL T20 will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The matches can also be watched on online platform Disney+ Hostar. Firstpost will also be live-blogging all the matches.

Who are the captains of the participating IPL teams?

The following are the captains of eight IPL franchises.

CSK: MS Dhoni

DC: Shreyas Iyer

KKR: Dinesh Karthik

KXIP: KL Rahul

MI: Rohit Sharma

RCB: Virat Kohli

RR: Steve Smith

SRH: David Warner

Who are the past winners of IPL?

Here's a look at the last 12 IPL winners as well as runners-up:

2008: RR (CSK runners-up)

2009: Deccan Chargers (RCB runners-up)

2010: CSK (MI runners-up)

2011: CSK (RCB runners-up)

2012: KKR (CSK runners-up)

2013: MI (CSK runners-up)

2014: KK (KXIP runners-up)

2015: MI (CSK runners-up)

2016: SRH (RCB runners-up)

2017: MI (Rising Pune Supergiant runners-up)

2018: CSK (SRH runners-up)

2019: MI (CSK runners-up)

Who are the record holders in IPL history?

Following are some of the records and their respective holders in the history of IPL:

Highest team total: RCB, 263/5 against now-defunct Pune Warriors at Bangalore, 2013

Lowest team total: RCB, 49 vs KKR at Kolkata, 2017

Most runs: Virat Kohli, 5,412.

Highest individual score: Chris Gayle, 175* vs Pune Warriors.

Best strike rate: Andre Russell, 186.41.

Most sixes: Chris Gayle, 326.

Most wickets: Lasith Malinga, 170.

Best bowling figures: Alzarri Joseph, 6/12 vs SRH at Hyderabad, 2019.

Best economy: Rashid Khan, 6.55.

Most dots: Harbhajan Singh, 1,249.

Most titles: MI, 4.

What are the squads of each IPL 2020 teams?

Here's the complete squad of respective IPL sides:

CSK: MS Dhoni (captain), N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore.

DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich r, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik.

KXIP: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

MI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn , Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.

RCB: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad.

RR: Steve Smith (Captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

SRH: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi.

