Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Thursday expressed his excitement over the prospect of watching talented pacer Jofra Archer back in England colours two years after a career-threatening injury.

LIVE scores: South Africa vs England 1st ODI

Jofra Archer had been sidelined since March 2021, when he sustained stress fracture to his back and also had elbow problems, but he made a return to competitive cricket recently, turning up for MI Cape Town in South Africa’s inaugural SA20 league.

Archer has so far picked up eight wickets from five matches for the Cape Town-based franchise.

The 27-year-old is currently playing for England in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, that started in Bloemfontein on Friday.

“It’s so exciting that he’ll be back in an England shirt. I feared it may not happen again, so I just hope he gets through these games, impresses, and then it will feel like he’s properly back in business,” Pietersen, who is an ambassador of Betway, said in a release.

“The world of cricket needs entertainers and Archer is one of those. The effortlessness with which the bowls is something special. I know, speaking to a lot of bowlers, that they wish they had his talent,” added the 42-year-old.

Archer was part of England’s ODI World Cup-winning squad in 2019, and has so far played 17 ODIs, having picked up 30 wickets.

The Sussex pacer has played 13 Tests and 12 T20Is to date.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.