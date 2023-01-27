Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs England LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs England At Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 27 January, 2023

27 January, 2023
Starts 16:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rassie van der Dussen Batting 26 34 1 0
Aiden Markram Batting 8 15 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sam Curran 4.4 0 13 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 87/2 (14)

23 (23) R/R: 4.05

Quinton de Kock (W) 37(41) S.R (90.24)

c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran

LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs England, 1st ODI in Bloemfontein

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the first ODI between South Africa and England in Bloemfontein.

LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs England, 1st ODI in Bloemfontein

England skipper Jos Buttler and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma at the toss ahead of the first ODI in Bloemfontein. Twitter @ICC

Toss update: Fast bowler Jofra Archer was back in the England team for the first time in nearly two years for the first one-day international against South Africa on Friday.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat first at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein at the start of a three-match series that the teams will finally get to play after it was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Archer last played international cricket in March 2021 and last appeared in an ODI in September 2020.

He was out with elbow and back injuries but has been playing in the South African domestic Twenty20 league to prove his fitness for the ODI series.

Batsman Harry Brook will make his ODI debut for England.

South Africa recalled seam bowler Sisanda Magala for his first ODI in a year.

Lineups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone.

With inputs from The Associated Press 

Updated Date: January 27, 2023 16:49:27 IST

Tags:

