India vs England, 3rd T20I: Loved the way Virat Kohli came out, says Graeme Swann

Former spinner Graeme Swann was impressed with Virat Kohli's approach in the third T20I between India and England. Kohli didn't manage a substantial contribution but looked aggressive from the word go.

Chasing a mammoth 216 in 20 overs, India lost Rishabh Pant at a team score of 2. Kohli came out to bat at number three and hit a maximum and a four during his 6-ball 11.

“I loved the way Virat Kohli came out, desperate to take the attack to the England bowlers. He hit a four and a six and on another day the ball he got out to would have flown to the boundary. He is just in horror form where he can’t catch a break,” Swann was quoted as saying after the match.

Swann further backed the Indian top-order's approach of trying to take advantage of the powerplay as they were chasing a big target.

“Let’s face it, in isolation, these are terrible dismissals. But I don’t think you can have a go at the Indian top order for trying to take advantage of the powerplay when you are chasing more than 210. Had they been 30 for none or 40 for one in six overs, they would have lost the game. They would have ended up very short,” he added.

The visitors had lost early wickets and were left tottering at 31/3 but it was Suryakumar Yadav who held the fort at one end and went on to score a ton for the side. He was later dismissed for 117 off 55 deliveries as India were restricted to 198/9 in 20 overs to lose the match by 17 runs eventually.

But the Rohit Sharma-led side had already clinched the series after winning the first and second T20Is.

