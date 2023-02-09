Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami gave India a brilliant start in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday. The pacers who opened the bowling for India after Australia opted to bat, struck in the initial overs to send back both the openers — Usman Khawaja and David Warner — inside the first three overs.

Siraj was the first to strike on his first ball of the match as he trapped Khawaja in front for LBW dismissal. The fuller ball swung into the batter and while it looked like it was missing leg, India made a successful review and forced the opener to depart for a score of just 1 off 3 balls.

Warner fell on the first ball of the third over, Shami’s second. He was cleaned up by a delivery from round the wicket as it zipped through the bat-pad gap to uproot the off-stump.

The dismissals brought Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to the crease as Australia look to recover from the early setbacks. Also, the successful start from Indian pacers would have definitely stunned the visitors as they were hugely focussed on facing the spinners in their preparations for the series.

Meanwhile, India have handed Test debuts to Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Siraj and Shami taking early wickets.

Shami and Siraj seeing all the talk about spin in the build up: #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/HufovW5dtV — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 9, 2023

Aussie players and the media fretted over spinners. Shami & Siraj sneaked through unannounced.#INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy #CricketTwitter — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) February 9, 2023

Real shame for Australia as their are no Shami and Siraj impersonators. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) February 9, 2023

These chaps were worried about pitch being too “spin friendly”

Pace toh khell nahi paa rahe!! Siraj and Shami cleaning up #INDvsAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/5qvqKbkvC4 — APJ (@apj234) February 9, 2023

