  • Watch: Siraj, Shami give India fiery start in 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked a wicket each as Australia lost both openers inside the first three overs in Nagpur.

Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of David Warner during day one of the first Test match between India and Australia. Sportzpics

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami gave India a brilliant start in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday. The pacers who opened the bowling for India after Australia opted to bat, struck in the initial overs to send back both the openers — Usman Khawaja and David Warner — inside the first three overs.

IND vs AUS: 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE

Siraj was the first to strike on his first ball of the match as he trapped Khawaja in front for LBW dismissal. The fuller ball swung into the batter and while it looked like it was missing leg, India made a successful review and forced the opener to depart for a score of just 1 off 3 balls.

Warner fell on the first ball of the third over, Shami’s second. He was cleaned up by a delivery from round the wicket as it zipped through the bat-pad gap to uproot the off-stump.

The dismissals brought Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to the crease as Australia look to recover from the early setbacks. Also, the successful start from Indian pacers would have definitely stunned the visitors as they were hugely focussed on facing the spinners in their preparations for the series.

Meanwhile, India have handed Test debuts to Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Siraj and Shami taking early wickets.

Updated Date: February 09, 2023 10:22:19 IST

