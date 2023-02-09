Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked a wicket each as Australia lost both openers inside the first three overs in Nagpur.
Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami gave India a brilliant start in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday. The pacers who opened the bowling for India after Australia opted to bat, struck in the initial overs to send back both the openers — Usman Khawaja and David Warner — inside the first three overs.
Siraj was the first to strike on his first ball of the match as he trapped Khawaja in front for LBW dismissal. The fuller ball swung into the batter and while it looked like it was missing leg, India made a successful review and forced the opener to depart for a score of just 1 off 3 balls.
Warner fell on the first ball of the third over, Shami’s second. He was cleaned up by a delivery from round the wicket as it zipped through the bat-pad gap to uproot the off-stump.
. . . . !
1⃣ wicket for @mdsirajofficial
1⃣ wicket for @MdShami11
Relive #TeamIndia‘s early strikes with the ball #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/K5kkNkqa7U
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023
The dismissals brought Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to the crease as Australia look to recover from the early setbacks. Also, the successful start from Indian pacers would have definitely stunned the visitors as they were hugely focussed on facing the spinners in their preparations for the series.
Meanwhile, India have handed Test debuts to Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Siraj and Shami taking early wickets.
Shami and Siraj seeing all the talk about spin in the build up: #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/HufovW5dtV
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 9, 2023
Aussie players and the media fretted over spinners. Shami & Siraj sneaked through unannounced.#INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy #CricketTwitter
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) February 9, 2023
Real shame for Australia as their are no Shami and Siraj impersonators.
— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) February 9, 2023
What a start in 1st Test match
Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami is on fire at Nagpur Test. Team India start celebration be like #MohammedSiraj #MohammedShami #BorderGavaskarTrophy #INDvsAUS#Shami #Siraj #nagpurtest pic.twitter.com/QFMUclrEfo
— Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) February 9, 2023
These chaps were worried about pitch being too “spin friendly”
Pace toh khell nahi paa rahe!!
Siraj and Shami cleaning up #INDvsAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/5qvqKbkvC4
— APJ (@apj234) February 9, 2023
Former spinner Murali Kartik weighed in that rank turners could backfire as India have not played spin significantly well in recent years.
Given the fact that they haven’t won their last three Test series against India, Australia are gearing up to overcome all possible challenges which they can face in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
India have played Australia in 102 Tests over a period of more than 75 years in 27 series. While India have won 10 of those, Australia have come on top on 12 occasions.