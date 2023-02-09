Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat make India Test debut in Nagpur

Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat were handed their Test debuts by India in the Nagpur Test against Australia which starts on Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat receive their India Test cap on their Test debut during day one of the first test match between India and Australia. Sportzpics

Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat made their Test debuts on Thursday as Australia won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins in Nagpur. Surya got his Test debut cap from former head coach Ravi Shastri and replaces Shreyas Iyer in the team. Iyer is out with a back injury.

Bharat comes in as a replacement for Rishabh Pant who is still recovering from a car accident. Bharat received his cap from Cheteshwar Pujara.

Ravindra Jadeja who had a knee injury in September last year also returned to the playing XI as India opted for three spinners with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel being the others. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the two pacers in the team.

“We have had a good prepration for the last 5-6 days. This sries is a big one. We know the importance of the series but we also understand it’s about winning one session at a time. It’s a long series. Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav are debuting,” India captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Australia captain Pat Cummins after winning the toss said: “We are going to bat. This looks like a pretty even wicket towards the middle. 2017 was a big series and can’t wait to get this started. We have had good preparation. We feel we are really well placed.”

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

February 09, 2023

