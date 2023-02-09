Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Siraj removes Khawaja early as hosts draw first blood

India Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs Australia At Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, 09 February, 2023

09 February, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

2/1 (1.4 ov)

1st Test
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Australia India
2/1 (1.4 ov) - R/R 1.2

Play In Progress

David Warner - 0

Marnus Labuschagne - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner Batting 1 4 0 0
Marnus Labuschagne Batting 0 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Shami 1 0 2 0
Mohammed Siraj 0.4 0 0 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 2/1 (1.1)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Usman Khawaja 1(3) S.R (33.33)

lbw b Mohammed Siraj
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Latest Updates: Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. The Aussies have handed a Test debut to Todd Murphy, while Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat make Test debuts for India.

09:37 (IST)

After 1 overs,Australia 2/0 ( David Warner 1 , Usman Khawaja 1)

Mohammed Shami into the attack for India first up, with David Warner facing him. Warner has Usman Khawaja at the other end, and both the batters are off the mark with singles. Khawaja clips to long leg for what is also his first Test run on Indian soil. 

09:32 (IST)

India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates 

National anthems of both teams are complete. Pre-match talk is done, and now it's time for the cricket action on the field to do the talking. Mohammed Shami with the ball first up for India, with David Warner facing him. 

09:09 (IST)

India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates 

Playing XI 

India: Rohit Sharma(Captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia:  Pat Cummins(Captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(wicketkeeper), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

09:02 (IST)

India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates 

Toss news from Nagpur as Pat Cummins wins the coin toss and Australia will bat against India. Todd Murphy makes his Test debut for the visitors. Rohit Sharma confirms Test debuts for KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav. 

08:57 (IST)

India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates 

Team news from the Indian camp is that Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat will make their Test debuts as they receive their caps. 

08:51 (IST)

India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates 

"The soil looks pretty rough. You can see the cracks as well, but because there is grass the cracks may stay intact. But the real talking point here is the rough area right here - the left-hander against the left-arm spinner, it's going to be a nightmare for them because there is tremendous potential for the left-armer spinner," Sanjay Manjrekar says at the pitch report in Nagpur. 

08:46 (IST)

India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE updates 

Forget beating them in their own backyard, Australia haven’t beaten India in a Test series for more than eight years now, their last victory coming in the form of a 2-0 win in the 2014-15 season. India, on the other hand, have won two Test series in a row on Australian soil. A massive triumph for a side that hadn’t won a series Down Under ever before. Check out the preview by Amit Banerjee here. 

08:29 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the much-awaited Test series between India and Australia, as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway in Nagpur today. A spot at the World Test Championship final is up for grabs for Team India. We will bring you all the updates from Nagpur. 

India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Siraj removes Khawaja early as hosts draw first blood

India skipper Rohit Sharma interacts with Australian counterpart Pat Cummins ahead of the Test series in Nagpur. AP

Preview: India take on Australia in the first of four Tests as the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway in Nagpur on Thursday.

This series adds of more importance to both teams with spots at the ICC World Test Championship at stake. It was announced on Wednesday by the ICC that the WTC 2021-23 final would take place from 7-11 June at The Oval in London.

Should India win by a 3-0, 3-1 or a 4-0 margin, they would all but be assured a spot in the WTC final. Any other series margin for India would mean they would have to depend on other Test series results go their way, with Sri Lanka taking on New Zealand in March in Kiwiland.

Rishabh Pant, Team India’s designated Test wicketkeeper, looks set to miss majority of 2023 after being involved in a horrific car accident in December last year, and KS Bharat will likely get the nod for the keeper’s slot, ahead of Ishan Kishan, who is also in the squad.

Another question will be that of the No 5 batting position that is left vacant by the injured Shreyas Iyer. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are the likely contenders for that spot, but vice-captain KL Rahul was silent on the playing XI during a press-conference on Tuesday.

“We still haven’t decided on the final XI. It’s going to be a tough decision to make. There are guys who have performed exceedingly well and there are a few spots open so there are a few discussions going on and the players are being spoken to,” Rahul had said.

Meanwhile, Australia, who have not won a Test series in India since 2004/05, have been preparing by using unique training methods, instead of opting to play practice matches.

From employing Mahesh Pithiya, who resembles R Ashwin’s bowling action, at the nets, to training on specially prepared pitches, the Aussies have found unique methods to gear up for the series.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Srikar Bharat (wk), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris

Updated Date: February 09, 2023 09:38:19 IST

