'Sir Jadeja, you are magnificent!': Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's ton in Edgbaston Test

First Rishabh Pant, now Ravindra Jadeja. India's first innings at the Edgbaston Test was dominated by southpaws. After Rishabh Pant led India's counter-attack on Day 1, now Ravindra Jadeja stood firm in the first session on Day 2 and slammed his third Test century.

Jadeja started off the innings at a slow pace and allowed Pant to lead from the front. He put more focus on sticking to the wicket rather than playing risky strokes. Along with Pant, he made a crucial 200-plus partnership until Matthew Potts trapped the wicketkeeper-batter at the slips for a 111-ball 146.

The English bowling unit fumbled while facing the counter-attack from both Indian hard hitters. But after the dismissal of Pant, they got some momentum back as skipper Ben Stokes made Shardul Thakur leave early. While the second-day play started under the same overcast conditions, Jadeja accelerated the Indian innings with Mohammed Shami, following some boundaries at regular intervals.

The southpaw smashed Potts for a couple of boundaries and completed his century in 183 deliveries. After that, James Anderson and Stuart Broad tried to slow down the side with some searing deliveries as Shami turned out to be Broad’s 550th Test wicket. Jadeja did not manage to stay long as Anderson shattered the middle stump with a swing delivery. His commendable 104-run innings was laced with as many as 13 boundaries.

After the stunning knock, Jadeja headed back to the pavilion to a standing ovation from the full-house Edgbaston and lots of back pats from his teammates. Fans along with many former cricketers showered praises on the all-rounder. Here are some of the noteworthy reactions to Jadeja’s exceptional century:

After Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah produced some serious destruction against Broad. The England fast bowler gave away 35 runs, recording the most expensive over in Test cricket history. India concluded their first innings at 416 runs.

