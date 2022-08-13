‘Shubman Gill looks more settled than Ishan Kishan’: Maninder Singh throws his weight behind Punjab cricketer

Former Indian batter Maninder Singh on Friday said that Shubman Gill is more settled and has a better temperament than fellow youngster Ishan Kishan. Singh also said that KL Rahul will open the innings straight away despite Gill’s recent man-of-the-series performance.

Gill was selected ahead of Ishan Kishan in the ODI series against West Indies and he proved his mettle with two half-centuries in three games.

Speaking at a media interaction ahead of India’s tour to African nations, Singh said, “He looks more settled as a cricketer if you are talking about Shubman Gill over Ishan Kishan. He seems to have a better temperament. He seems to have more time when he’s batting. I am very impressed with him. He’s a youngster to look out for. I am waiting for him to start performing consistently. Because he’s somebody I would like to see on a cricket field, whether it's T20 cricket, whether it’s ODIs, or whether it's Test match because he makes adjustments very quickly, shifting from one format to another.”

The 57-year-old retired left-arm spinner suggested that Gill should pick the brains of some of the veteran Indian batters, who are also amongst the greatest in the current generation.

“It’s only the temperament that he has to work on. And if he is playing with great players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or Shikhar Dhawan, he should be having a lot of lunches and dinners to read their minds and get something out of them,” said Singh, who played 35 Tests and 59 ODIs for India between 1982-93.

Gill was the man of the series in the recent ODI series against West Indies, scoring 205 runs at an average of 102.5 in three innings. In spite of such a splendid performance, his participation in the playing XI against Zimbabwe is doubtful with Rahul being declared fit and announced as the captain for the three-match series.

“The biggest advantage with Shubman Gill is that he can bat at any number for you. And if KL Rahul comes back into the Indian side, I think he should be opening straight away because you know that is the spot for him. That is where he's got a lot of runs,” said Singh, when quizzed if it will be unfair on Gill to lose his opening spot as Rahul comes into the side.

Singh, who took 154 international wickets, further added that it will depend on the team management, whom they want in the middle order and if Gill fits in the playing combination.

“Now it depends on the coach, the selectors, and the captain who do they want in the middle order. I always believe that whoever is in form, should be in the 1st XI and as I said earlier with Shubman Gill, the biggest advantage is you send him at any number, he'll get runs for you. It's only that you know sometimes he gets runs in an innings or so and then two-three innings just go by like that. Once he starts showing consistency then that confidence level will grow, but I think he's a cricketer to watch out for.”

It will be worthwhile to see if Gill gets a place in the playing XI or not in the three games that India plays against Zimbabwe, starting on 18 August.

Where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 2022 series?

Watch the LIVE coverage of the India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 12:45 pm from 18th August 2022.

