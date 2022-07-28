It was bittersweet, I was expecting to get 100: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 98 when rain interruptions didn't allow Indian innings to resume after 36 overs. The scoreline read 225/3 and Gill and Samson were the two men out in the middle. After failing to convert starts in the first two ODIs, Gill was within striking distance of his maiden ODI hundred but rain had other plans.

"It was bittersweet, I was expecting to get 100. It was not under my control as it rained, but I was happy with my innings. I was disappointed with how I got out in the first two matches, I tried to rotate strike," said Gill.

For his heroics in the match, and consistent show with the bat in the series, Gill was adjudged both Player of the Match and Player of the Series. With scores of 64, 43 and 98* in the series, Gill looked very assured in his three outings in the series. Preferred over Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, other two openers in the ODI squad, Gill repaid faith of the management in fine fashion. Asked about the rain interruptions, Gill said "we let our instincts to take over".

"After the rain break, we let our instincts take over. I just wanted one more over when we walked out before the last break. The wickets were good," Gill added.

After whitewashing West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series, Men in Blue now shift action to the shortest format where the Rohit Sharma-led unit would like to test various combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

