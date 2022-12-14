India batter Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday became the country’s top run-getter across formats in 2022, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav to achieve the feat.

Shreyas Iyer reached the milestone during the first Test between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram, that started on Wednesday.

With 1489 runs from 38 innings, Iyer is now India’s leading run-scorer across formats this year. Suryakumar Yadav, or SKY as he is affectionately called, has scored 1424 runs from 43 innings across the three formats this year for India.

Virat Kohli features third in the list with 1304 runs from 39 innings, while Rishabh Pant is fourth with 1278 runs from 41 innings.

Rohit Sharma, who is currently not playing the first Test due to an injury, is in fifth spot, with 995 runs from 40 innings.

Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role after India opted to bat on Wednesday. Coming into bat with India’s score reading 112/4, Iyer forged a 149-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara (90), who fell in the nervous nineties.

At stumps, India were 278/6, having just lost Axar Patel, but Iyer remains not out on 82 heading to Day 2 on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Iyer, in fact, received a lifeline when, in the 84th over, he was seemingly bowled by Ebadot Hossain, but the bails failed to fall off, eventually giving Shreyas Iyer yet another chance with him being not out.

India will look to cross the 300-run mark on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.