The opening day of the first Test between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram on Wednesday saw a bizarre incident, with Shreyas Iyer having survived a clean bowled dismissal by a close margin.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain was bowling the 84th over of the Indian innings, and the incident happened in the fifth ball of that over.

An incredible sequence of play in the #BANvIND Test match as @ShreyasIyer15 is bowled by Ebadot Hossain but the Your reaction on this close 'escape' ❓#SonySportsNetwork #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/q6BXBScVUz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 14, 2022

Shreyas Iyer misread the line completely, and Ebadot unleashed a peach of a delivery that clipped the stumps, and stump lights flashed, but to everyone’s surprise, the bails remained intact, and did not come off. This was to the relief of the Indian duo of Shreyas and Pujara, who were batting at that time, but Bangladesh players on the other hand were left stunned.

In fact, Law 29.1 of the MCC Laws of cricket state that: “The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground.”

In this case, no bail had fallen off and that meant Shreyas Iyer received a lifeline.

In fact, the bail was replaced just three balls before the delivery of the “wicket”, after the earlier one had failed to light up.

And to Iyer’s surprise, it was precisely the bail that failed to fall down when Ebadot had rattled the stumps.

India had got off to a shaky start, with stand-in skipper KL Rahul (22), Shubman Gill (20) and Virat Kohli (1) failing to convert into big knocks, but Cheteshwar Pujara (90) then came to the rescue, forging a 64-run stand with Rishabh Pant.

That was followed by another productive stand for Pujara, a 149-run partnership with the still unbeaten Shreyas Iyer (82 not out), before the former was dismissed by Taijul Islam in the 85th over.

From 48/3 at one stage, India went onto post 278/6 at stumps on the opening day. Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck in the very last ball before stumps, removing Axar Patel for 14.

India will look to get past the 300-run mark in the first session on Thursday.

