India endured a tough start on Day 1 of the first Test against hosts Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday, but knocks from Cheteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (82 not out) helped the visitors fight back.

At the end of the opening day of the Test series, India posted 278/6 on the board, having just lost Axar Patel for 14 on the final delivery of the day.

Virat Kohli failed to make an impact, while KL Rahul, who is captaining India in this Test due to injured Rohit Sharma’s absence, managed just 22 off 54 balls, going at a strike-rate of just above 40.

Proper day of Test cricket. Bangladesh won the first session, then @cheteshwar1 and @ShreyasIyer15 got India on top before Bangladesh made a comeback late in the day. Ban would be hoping to bowl Ind out below 350. Ind would want 400+. #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/aMvlBmIdJY — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 14, 2022

Both teams had their moments on the opening day, but the century-stand between Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara leaves the match evenly poised with four days remaining.

Let’s now check out four top moments from Day 1:

India’s poor start

“The game is played over five days so it is important to break it down to smaller targets. In every session, the demands would be different but one thing is sure that you are going to see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side,” India stand-in skipper KL Rahul had said recently, ahead of the match.

However, there was no aggressive approach seen among the visiting openers on Wednesday.

While the opening duo of Rahul and Shubman Gill did manage to hit boundaries at regular intervals during the first seven overs, with Rahul even cutting through point against Shakib Al Hasan at one stage, the boundaries were hard to come by for India following that phase.

Shubman Gill too scored three fours including a pull shot off Ebadot Hossain, but fell for the paddle sweep off Taijul Islam, as Gill was caught by Yasir Ali at slip after getting a top edge off his bat.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli soon followed after, with the duo being dismissed within an over’s gap between the 19th and 20th to leave India at 48-3 at one stage.

Virat Kohli’s cheap dismissal

Virat Kohli, whose last Test hundred had come against Bangladesh in November 2019, was dismissed cheaply this time, falling for just one run.

Facing Taijul Islam in the 20th over, Kohli was trapped LBW plumb in front of middle stump. Kohli had a chat with Pujara at the other end and went for the review with three seconds remaining, but UltraEdge confirmed there was no bat involved and ball-tracking showed it was clearly hitting the stumps.

Kohli was stuck on the back foot while trying to playing it to leg side, but the ball ended up spinning sharply and eventually struck Kohli on the backpad.

Cheteshwar Pujara misses ton

Cheteshwar Pujara has been in the nervous nineties phase before, and on Wednesday, he was victim of yet another dismissal in the 90s.

Pujara important 90 on a wicket that is getting more difficult to bat on as the day goes on. Genuine test innings. #BANvIND — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 14, 2022

Pujara had got to his half-century in 125 deliveries, but failed to convert it into a century, being dismissed for 90 by Taijul Islam.

Taijul came up with a flatter ball pitching on middle, and turned enough to beat the outside edge, eventually hitting the off-stump and knocking the bails off.

Notably, Pujara last scored a Test century for India in January 2019, when he amassed 193 against Australia in Sydney. The wait for another Test century goes on for Pujara.

Pujara-Iyer stand

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer played pivotal roles in India’s recovering on Day one of the first Test against Bangladesh. While Pujara was involved in a 64-run stand with Rishabh Pant (46), Pujara went onto forge 149-run stand with Shreyas Iyer for the fifth wicket.

An incredible sequence of play in the #BANvIND Test match as @ShreyasIyer15 is bowled by Ebadot Hossain but the Your reaction on this close 'escape' ❓#SonySportsNetwork #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/q6BXBScVUz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 14, 2022

That partnership stabilised India’s innings, and that helped India win some momentum going into day two, and while India have lost Pujara, Shreyas Iyer remains unbeaten on 82.

They may have just four wickets in hand, but India will look to get past the 300-run mark in the first session on Day 2 to make it tough for Bangladesh in their first-innings reply, while Shreyas Iyer searches for what will be just his second Test century.

