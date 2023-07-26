'Controlled aggression is good but this was too much': Shahid Afridi on Harmanpreet Kaur

Condemnation of Harmanpreet Kaur’s behaviour in Bangladesh continues to dominate the cricket world. India women’s cricket team’s captain smashed her stumps after being given out caught at slip. She followed it up with a scathing attack of the umpiring. She has subsequently been suspended for two games and accepted the punishment.

The veteran has been slammed by Indian cricketers and joining in is former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Afridi said a harsher punishment was needed to set an example for the future. He believes Harmanpreet should have been fined the complete match fees.

“This is not just India. We’ve seen these things in the past as well. Although, we don’t see this often in women’s cricket. This was way too much, it was a big event under ICC. With the punishment, you set an example for the future. You can get aggressive on cricket; controlled aggression is good, but this was a bit too much,” Afridi told Samaa TV.

On Tuesday, Harmanpreet was suspended for two matches and had 75 percent of her match fees docked for the Code of Conduct breach.

The accumulation of four demerit points resulted in suspension of two matches (or it could be one Test or two T20Is). In India’s case, that will be the Asian Games in China.

The women’s team have been given straight passage into the quarter-finals and will miss the captain’s services for two matches. If India do reach the final, Harmanpreet Kaur will be available for selection.