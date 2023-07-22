Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur came down heavily on the umpiring during the third ODI against Bangladesh after a contentious caught-behind decision brought the match to a tie.

Chasing a target of 226, India were bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs. India’s last pair of Jemimah Rodrigues (33 not out) and Meghna Singh (6) took the team close to win, only for the latter to get caught-behind off Marufa Akter’s bowling that denied India a victory both in the match as well as in the series.

India opener Smriti Mandhana scored 59 at the top while middle-order batter Harleen Deol made 77, but India collapsed from 191 for four to 225 all out, losing the last six wickets for a mere 34 runs and had to share the three-match ODI series 1-1 with the hosts.

“I think (there is) a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly,” Harmanpreet told the broadcasters after the match.

The India captain lashed out at the on-field umpires, Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanvir Ahmed — both locals — terming their umpiring as “pathetic”.

“They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between, we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were batting, but as I mentioned earlier, some pathetic umpiring was done,” Harmanpreet said after the game.

“We are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires,” said the India captain, who hit the stumps with her bat in frustration and gestured towards the umpire when she was adjudged out leg-before for 14 off Nahida Akter.

India Women’s Tour of Bangladesh 2023 | 3rd ODI Match | Match Tied Post-match Presentation:

Mr. Iftekhar Rahman, Director, BCB and Chairman, Umpires Committee of BCB

Mr. Mohammed Jalal Yunus, Director, BCB and Chairman, Cricket Operations Committee of BCB

Mr. Mahbubul Anam,… pic.twitter.com/KNIGiPnjiF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 22, 2023

The India captain praised Deol for her 77, which came off 108 balls with nine fours.

“She looked very promising in the last game, so we promoted her to bat freely and she took the opportunity with both hands. Jemi (Jemimah) was really good throughout the innings. She played well,” she said.

“(It was a) good game, (a) lot of learning and lastly our High Commission from India is also there and I hope you could have invited him here, but that is also fine. And thank you sir for coming here,” the India captain told the host broadcaster.

Bangladesh had earlier recorded their first-ever ODI win against India in the first match when they won by 40 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, but the visitors bounced back to defeat the hosts by 108 runs in the second game.

With PTI inputs