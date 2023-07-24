Harmanpreet Kaur didn’t mince any words in her outburst with the umpiring during India’s tour of Bangladesh. The batter let her frustration known on the field by clattering the stumps with her bat after being adjudged out. Later, in the post-match interaction, she lambasted the umpiring throughout the series. Even during the trophy presentation, a series that was shared 1-1, Harmanpreet sarcastically asked the umpires to join in for the photo.

Many have called Harmanpreet’s response to the umpiring harsh and brutal. Further, as the skipper of the side, it has been found unbecoming of a leader. Her Bangladesh counterpart Nigar Sultana Joty, too, said Harmanpreet should have spoken with some manners.

Now, India’s 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal has urged BCCI to take action against Harmanpreet for her attitude. “Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action,” he said in a tweet.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana supported her skipper saying the umpiring wasn’t up to the mark. But she admitted that it could have been said in a more refined way.

As per Cricbuzz, Harmanpreet is all set to be fined 75 percent of her match fees and get four demerit points for her behaviour.

“For the on-field incident (smashing the wicket) she will be fined 50 percent of her match fee while for the way she represented herself her in the presentation ceremony, she will be fined 25 percent of her match fee,” the official is reported as saying by Cricbuzz.

India women’s cricket team captain is slated to receive three demerit points for the on-field incident and one for the post-match comments.

It was a poor tour for India as they scraped through in the T20Is and were held in the ODIs. India were coasting in the series decider but suffered a massive collapse late on, losing six wickets for 34 runs, to see the match end in a tie.