India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was on Tuesday handed a two-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) showing dissent at the umpires during the third women’s ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur.’

Harmanpreet has been banned for two international matches for two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct. She additionally also was fined her match fees amount to 50 per cent and 25 per cent for the two breaches, amount to 75 per cent.

“The first incident occurred specifically when Kaur expressed frustration after her dismissal by hitting the wickets with her bat after she was adjudged caught at slip off spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over of India’s innings.

“Kaur was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record,” read a statement from the ICC.

“Kaur was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to ‘public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match’ when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match,” added the ICC.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been reprimanded for a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third #BANvIND ODI 😯https://t.co/3AYoTq1hV3 — ICC (@ICC) July 25, 2023

Harmanpreet had an outburst during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The India skipper hit the stumps with her bat in frustration after left-arm spinner Nahida Akter successfully appealed for leg-before-wicket, gesturing towards the umpire that it had come off her bat although a catch was subsequently collected at slip.

The drama didn’t end there though, as Harmanpreet was later seen making animated gestures during the presentation ceremony, described the umpiring as “pathetic” and even asked Bangladeshi counterpart Nigar Sultana to bring the umpires along for a picture of the two teams with the trophy.

Sultana was later seen leading her teammates away from Harmanpreet and the Indians, and later slammed the Indian skipper for lacking manners.