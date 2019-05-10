First Cricket
Select Dugout expert Paul Collingwood breaks down Prithvi Shaw's strokeplay

Former England all-rounder and Star Sports #SelectDugout expert Paul Collingwood feels Shaw gets into good positions at the crease which helps him explore his range of strokes.

FirstCricket Staff, May 10, 2019 13:48:30 IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) play defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Vizag on Friday. The winner of the highly-anticipated contest will play Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final on Sunday.

The momentum is firmly with the Capitals, who have won two of their last three matches, while a weary CSK have twice in their previous three games. DC will also be happy with the return to form of their opener Prithvi Shaw. The talented batsman, who led India to Under-19 World Cup triumph last year, scored a 38-ball 56 to set the tone for Delhi's successful chase of the 163-run target in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shaw's innings, that came on the back of some ordinary performances, included six fours and two sixes, and he took a special liking to the medium pace of India regular Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Former England all-rounder and Star Sports #SelectDugout expert Paul Collingwood feels Shaw gets into good positions at the crease which helps him explore his range of strokes.

“When he picks it up, he's bringing it into this beautiful high position, I mean pretty much outside of stump and that's great because if the ball is straight, he can just naturally bring that down from there and then naturally come across the ball and hit through straight mid-wicket. But if you notice if the ball is a little bit wider, he picks it up here and then he's so good that he can just adjust that and behind him here, and then he can smack it through the offside. It's not just coming from here all the time, he's adjusted right behind him and then he can hit through the offside leg, side, both sides. He's a good player,” he said.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 13:48:30 IST

