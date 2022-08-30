Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022: AUS vs ZIM Head-to-Head Records and Stats

Australia have pulled off a dominant start to their One Day International home series against Zimbabwe. They thrashed the visitors in the first ODI and took an early lead in the three-match series. Australia and Zimbabwe will square off for the second ODI on Wednesday at the Riverway Stadium in Queensland at 5:10 AM IST. While Zimbabwe will eye a strong comeback against the hosts, Australia will try to continue their winning momentum.

In the last match, Australia outclassed their opponent in every department and registered a confident 5-wicket win. Coming in to bat first, Zimbabwe started well as their opener Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 45 and Wasley Madhevere notched up a notable half-century adding 72 runs to the score sheet. The remaining batters failed miserably. Followed by the destruction by Cameron Green, the visitors were bundled out for just 200 runs. Green got as many as 5 wickets under his belt.

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

In reply, David Warner’s 57 and Steve Smith’s 48 built a good foundation for Australia. Zimbabwe spinner Ryan Burl tried to put some pressure by picking up three major wickets but the target was not enough to fight for. In the final phase of the game, Glenn Maxwell went all guns blazing and smashed 32 runs in playing just 9 deliveries. The devastating knock included three boundaries and three sixes. Australia breached the target with 99 balls left to spare in their hands.

Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 31

Australia: 28

Zimbabwe: 02

No Result: 01

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Queensland’s Riverway Stadium Weather Update

Australia vs Zimbabwe Previous ODI:

In the last clash between these two sides, Australia beat Zimbabwe by five wickets on 28 August 2022 at the Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville in Australia.

Last 5 ODI Results:

Australia won by 5 wickets.

Zimbabwe won by 3 wickets.

Australia won by 198 runs.

Australia won by 91 runs.

Australia won by 8 wickets.

Possible Playing 11s:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

