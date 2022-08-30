Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

Australia and Zimbabwe will lock horns for the second match of the three-match One Day International series on Wednesday at the Riverway Stadium, Queensland at 5:10 AM IST. Australia have already taken a lead in the series taking advantage of their home condition. Zimbabwe need to bounce back in the series as they are still waiting to confirm their spot in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia will also try to improve their position in the ICC ODI rankings. They are currently at 5th place while Zimbabwe are still reeling at 13th.

The hosts, who performed brilliantly with both bat and ball, will now try to seal the deal by winning the second game. The performance of Cameron Green has been the biggest plus for Australia. He showed off his all-around abilities by taking five wickets. Glenn Maxwell finished the game with ease and gave a reminder of his amazing hitting skills. In the second ODI, it will be crucial for them to deliver the same controlled performance in both departments.

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Head-to-Head Records and Stats

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, failed to deliver a collective batting performance and collapsed in the final stages of the innings. The bowlers, although, have been in good form and so are the top-order batters. Their top all-rounder, Sikandar Raza failed with the bat but earned a wicket to his name. He will need to take more responsibility while facing the Aussie attack. Skipper Regis Chakabva looked comfortable in his position but could not find any assistance.

Australia vs Zimbabwe Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: David Warner, Steven Smith, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Wicket-keeper: Regis Chakabva

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Queensland’s Riverway Stadium Weather Update

Predicted Playing 11s:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

