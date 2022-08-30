Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022: Queensland’s Riverway Stadium Weather Update

Zimbabwe could not achieve a desirable start to their Australia visit. They endured a thumping 5-wicket defeat in the first One Day International. Australia and Zimbabwe will clash for the second ODI of the three-game series at Queensland’s Riverway Stadium on Wednesday at 5:10 AM IST. The previous game was also played at the same venue. The surface turned out to be a blessing for the bowlers in the last match. Australia’s Cameron Green and Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl read the situation well and took full advantage of it. While Green recorded a fifer, Burl picked up three wickets.

However, the pitch at the Riverway Stadium is known for being beneficial to bowlers. If we look at the two encounters played at this venue, pacers can also make notable contributions by maintaining the proper line and length. The first ODI saw the batters finding a good connection with the ball as the top order from both countries shone significantly. They failed to continue the run in the middle overs with the introduction of spinners. Both medium pacers and spinners turned out to be extremely handy on the cracked surface.

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

Zimbabwe tail-enders including their star all-rounder Sikandar Raza looked pale, leading them to conclude their innings at a below-par total. They will need to take on more responsibility to turn the fate of the series around in front of the high-flying Australian side.

Weather Update:

Australia vs Zimbabwe second One Day International is set to take place at Riverway Stadium, Queensland. The weather condition is likely to be sunny during the 50-over face-off. There is hardly any chance of rain being the spoilsport during the second ODI. The temperature will hover between 19 and 33 degrees Celsius during the game. The wind speed may go around 15-19 km/h.

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Head-to-Head Records and Stats

Probable Playing 11s:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

