Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Mitchell Santner is flying high after his team’s recent victories against Ireland and Scotland. The New Zealand skipper will be aiming to continue with his winning streak when his side clashes with Scotland in Edinburgh for the second T20I on 29 July.

The Black Caps will be high on confidence after the match-winning performances by Finn Allen and Ish Sodhi. Santner himself scalped 2 wickets for 23 runs. The clinical effort by the visitors ensured that Scotland could never really get going in the hunt. The Black Caps will be aiming to repeat this feat in the next game as well.

As for Scotland, the hosts have been facing troubles at several ends. The county’s cricket board resigned just before an independent report on institutional racism in the sport was released. The report itself was damning, listing out 448 instances of racism and recommending that Scotland Cricket be placed under special measures till at least October 2023.

To add to their woes, their team collapsed like a deck of cards against the Black Caps. Their bowlers were ineffective and their batters struggled against the likes of Sodhi and Santner while chasing 225.

The Richie Berrington-led unit will be looking to forget its troubles as they step onto Edinburgh’s Grange Cricket Club Ground for their second game of the season. The hosts will be aiming to put up a tough fight and level the T20I series 1-1.

New Zealand vs Scotland Head to Head records

Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be live streamed on the Fancode website and app.

Scotland vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Ish Sodhi

Vice-captain: George Munsey

Suggested Playing XI Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batters: Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey

Wicket-keeper: Dane Cleaver

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Leask

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Safyaan Sharif, Ish Sodhi

New Zealand vs Scotland 2nd T20I: Edinburgh weather update

Possible Playing XIs:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross, Chris Sole, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Ollie Hairs.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Fine Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

