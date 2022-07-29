Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022: SCOT vs NZ head-to-head records and stats

After thumping Ireland 3-0, New Zealand managed to continue their winning run against Scotland. The Mitchell Santner-led Black Caps thumped the hosts by 68 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the 2-game T20I series. The visitors will be aiming for a clean sweep when they clash with Scotland once again at Edinburgh on 29 July.

New Zealand were in total control of the game from the start. A century by opener Finn Allen powered them to 225 in 20 overs. The right-handed batter was in his element and smashed 8 fours and 6 sixes in his innings to reach his maiden T20I century.

Scotland, who were already battered by the release of an independent report on institutional racism in the sport, were no match for the Kiwis, and could never really get going. The team lost wickets at regular intervals after opener George Mundey was dismissed by Ish Sodhi. The bowler cleaned up the Scottish side and scalped 4 wickets for 28 runs.

Calum MacLeod was the top scorer for the hosts with 33 off 24. Earlier, Scotland’s bowlers were completely helpless against the Black Caps, with Hamza Tahir, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, and Richie Berrington each taking just 1 wicket.

Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 3

New Zealand: 3

Scotland: 0

Scotland vs New Zealand Previous T20 International:

In the last encounter between the sides, New Zealand won by 68 runs in Edinburgh on 27 July 2022.

Last 3 T20 International Results:

New Zealand won by 68 runs.

New Zealand won by 16 runs.

New Zealand won by 7 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross, Chris Sole, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Ollie Hairs.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Fine Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.