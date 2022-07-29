Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022: Edinburgh weather update

Scotland have had a miserable few days. An independent report on institutional racism in the sport cited 448 such instances by Cricket Scotland and recommended that the cricket board be placed under special measures till at least October next year.

Furthermore, the Richie Berrington-led side were walloped in their first T20I match against New Zealand.

The hosts will be aiming to leave their woes behind them and put up a better show in the second T20I. The fixture will be held at Edinburgh’s Grange Cricket Club Ground on 29 July, starting at 7 pm IST.

The first match of the series was Scotland’s first game after they crashed out of the T20 World Cup last year. It was also their first contest since the release of the racism report. The side was unable to pose a challenge to a dominant New Zealand. Their bowlers were ineffective and most of their batters could not go past the 30-run mark.

The Black Caps were able to cruise to victory and ensure that the hosts were nowhere near the target of 225. The Scottish unit will be keen to take the focus away from any controversies and boost their morale with a win. As the last encounter demonstrated, the pitch is quite friendly for batters. All will depend on how effectively Scotland can stop an effective New Zealand batting order.

He was Player of the Series against Ireland and contributed again in the first T20I against Scotland. Hear from coach Gary Stead about what's impressing him about @glenndominic159. Follow the team in Scotland with @sparknzsport in NZ. #SCOvNZ pic.twitter.com/7McEtlRAfN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 28, 2022

Edinburgh weather report:

On 29 July, there are chances of light showers which could pose a disruption to the clash. The temperatures will range from 15 to 22 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds could go up from 15 to 25 kmph in the evening. Humidity will be 68-77 percent on match day.

Possible Playing XIs:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross, Chris Sole, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Ollie Hairs.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Fine Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.