Tata IPL 2022 RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Update: Shreyas Iyer and Co look to get back to winning ways

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs KKR Live cricket score, 30th IPL Match Live Coverage:

Preview: Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to shrug off their last defeat and get back to winning ways when they meet on 18 April. The exciting contest will take place at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

While Rajasthan lost their last game against Gujarat Titans by 37 runs, KKR fared no better against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad. A victory for either side can help them maintain their spot in the top four of the point table.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place on 18 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs KKR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Anunay Singh, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Shubham Garhwal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Tejas Baroka, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Venkatesh Iyer,Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana, Mohammad Nabi, Aman Khan, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Ashok Sharma and Harshit Rana

