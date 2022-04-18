Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Tata IPL 2022 RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Update: Shreyas Iyer and Co look to get back to winning ways
Tata IPL 2022 RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Update: Shreyas Iyer and Co look to get back to winning ways

Tata IPL 2022 RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Update: Shreyas Iyer and Co look to get back to winning ways

18:28 (IST)

IPL 2022, RR vs KKR Live Score

RR's journey so far: RR have played one match less than KKR. They started off IPL 2022 with a thumping 61 run win over SRH. Another comfortable win over MI, by 23 runs, made it two in a row for RR. They however were jolted in the next match against RCB which they lost by 4 wickets. They edged LSG in the next match by 3 runs before going down to GT by 37 runs. It's been a sort of up and down journey for them as well, so far.

18:18 (IST)

IPL 2022, RR vs KKR Live Score

KKR's journey so far: KKR started their campaign off on a positive note with a win over defending champions CSK by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They then lost to RCB by three wickets before bouncing back with back to back wins, against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. They however got derailed with a couple of losses, first against DC and then SRH.

18:08 (IST)

IPL 2022, RR vs KKR Live Score

Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match on the back of two consecutive losses. They would be looking to get back to winning ways. Rajasthan Roylas too suffered a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. They would look to build consistency with the competition heating up.

17:58 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 30th match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Highlights

title-img

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs KKR Live cricket score, 30th IPL Match Live Coverage:

Preview: Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to shrug off their last defeat and get back to winning ways when they meet on 18 April. The exciting contest will take place at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals have six points after first four matches. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan Royals have six points after five matches. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

While Rajasthan lost their last game against Gujarat Titans by 37 runs, KKR fared no better against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad. A victory for either side can help them maintain their spot in the top four of the point table.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place on 18 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs KKR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Anunay Singh, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Shubham Garhwal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Tejas Baroka, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Venkatesh Iyer,Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana, Mohammad Nabi, Aman Khan, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Ashok Sharma and Harshit Rana

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 18, 2022 17:58:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Highlights: SRH win by 8 wickets
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Highlights: SRH win by 8 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live cricket score , 21st IPL Match Live Coverage: IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score: A good calculated run chase from SRH. Their bowlers set it up nicely with the bowlers restricting Gujarat Titans to 162/7. Williamson then led the way with a measured 57 off 46 balls. Abhishek Sharma too gave him good support at the top with 42 off 32 balls to put on a 64-run opening stand. Tripathi then played well for 17 off 11 balls before getting retired hurt. Pooran then arrived and gave the finishing touches with a 18-ball 34 cameo, he along with Aiden Markram (12 off 8 balls) finished it off comfortably with five balls to spare.

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG, Full cricket score: Chahal steers Rajasthan to three-run win
First Cricket News

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG, Full cricket score: Chahal steers Rajasthan to three-run win

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG Live cricket score , 20th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 20 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. KL Rahul and Co will be looking to continue their winning momentum, having won three in a row after losing their opening match to Gujarat Titans (GT). Stay tuned for more updates.

Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score and Update: Cummins blitz powers KKR to five-wicket win
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score and Update: Cummins blitz powers KKR to five-wicket win

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live cricket score , 14th IPL Match Live Coverage: IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Live score: WOW! WHAT AN INNINGS FROM CUMMINS. He came in at 101/5 in the 14th over, smashed 15-ball 56 on a tricky pitch and won the match for KKR with four overs to spare.