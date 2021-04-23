RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 18th Match of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium.

It's been tough going for both RR and KKR, they are languishing at 8th and 6th position with two points respectively. KKR started off well with a win against SRH but then slipped with three losses in the next three games. While Rajasthan won their second match, against DC but lost the other three.

The manner of their last defeat would have been a huge confidence sucker for RR. They were thumped by 10 wickets by RCB at the Wankhede Stadium as they chased down 178 in 16.3 overs. They somehow need to pick themselves up against KKR and get back some form. After the hammering at the hands of RCB, their bowlers need to step up. Apart from Jaydev Unadkat (6.87), who has played just two matches, the rest of the bowlers have gone for eight an over. Maybe they should look to bring Unadkat straight back in, even though he went for 40 in four overs against CSK. The batting has been their biggest concern. The openers – Manan Vohra and Jos Buttler haven't clicked and they average 10.50 and 21 respectively.

Captain Sanju Samson has fizzled out after a blistering start. The rest of the batting line-up averages below 30 barring Unadkat. The batting unit needs to fire as a unit and the bowling needs huge improvement. It seems they are missing the services of Jofra Archer. They might look to bring in Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the batting in place of the struggling Vohra.

KKR, on the other hand, nearly pulled off a miraculous 221-run chase against CSK in their last game. They were struggling at 31/5 at one point but then Andre Russell launched a counter-attack followed by Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins, however, they couldn't cross the finish line. That batting performance though would have injected the much-needed confidence after three losses in three. A change in venue from Chennai to Mumbai could provide them the platform to turn the tables. They play just one match at Wankhede before moving on to Ahmedabad. The top and middle-order is a concern for them. Shubman Gill hasn't fired, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi have fizzled out. Morgan too has flopped. Maybe rather than sending Andre Russell at No 7, they would look to promote him high up the order on a Wankhede track that has runs written all over it. The bowling department needs to recover quickly from the hammering. The pacers need to contribute much more. Pat Cummins has failed to impress, he's averaged 36.50 and gone for 9.12 runs an over. Varun Chakravarthy has been their top performer with four wickets from four games, going at 8.06 runs an over. A much better all-round effort is the need of the hour.

The two teams have met 22 times in the IPL with KKR holding the upper hand with 12 wins and eight losses. We can expect another high-scoring contest at the Wankhede.

Here's all you need to know about the 18th match of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the 18th match of the IPL between RR and KKR take place?

The 18th match of the IPL between RR and KKR will take place on 24 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be shown on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can check Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.