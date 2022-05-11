Rohit Sharma is having some bad luck... something big is coming: Yuvraj Singh

Five-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have failed to get their act together this Indian Premier League season. The heavyweights are already out of the playoffs race with just two wins in the eleven games they have played so far.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma too has not been in the best of form for the five-time champions as he has struggled for both runs and consistency. As Sharma is going through an extremely rough patch, lack of runs and early dismissals have become a new norm for the Hitman this IPL season.

Yuvraj Singh has come out in support of his former teammate to bounce back to form. Taking to his social media account, the former India all-rounder came up with a message to back Sharma after his unfortunate dismissal vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Through his tweet, Yuvraj has asked Rohit to stay in ‘good space’, further predicting that something ‘good is coming’ his way. “Hitman. Is having some bad luck. Rohit Sharma something big is coming !!!stay in a good space,” tweeted Yuvraj.

Hitman !! Is having some bad luck . @ImRo45 something big is coming !!!stay in a good space 💪 #Prediction — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 10, 2022

During Monday’s (9 May) game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit got a debatable decision from the TV umpire which forced the MI captain to walk back to the dugout with just 2 off 6 balls.

This IPL season Rohit has played 11 matches and could only score 200 runs at an average of 18.18. His highest individual score in IPL 2022 is 43 while he managed a strike rate of 125.

MI are the first team to be out [technically] of IPL 2022; after Rajasthan Royals overpowered Punjab Kings last week in a recent clash. Both Mumbai and Rohit would be looking to end the season on a high and the Indian captain would look for some consistency before taking over the Men in Blue. In T20 World Cup year, the Indian cricket team has a packed calendar before the tournament gets underway and Rohit would want to hit the zone.

