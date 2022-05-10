Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal vs KKR raises questions over third umpire, UltraEdge

Rohit Sharma’s controversial dismissal vs KKR raises questions over third umpire, UltraEdge

Rohit Sharma was dismissed in controversial fashion during Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, with a lot of fans hitting out against the third-umpire and the use of UltraEdge technology.

Chasing a target of 166, MI lost their skipper at the end of the first over as the skipper’s lean patch continued.

Tim Southee opened the bowling for KKR. In the last ball of the over, Southee seemed to have got the better of Rohit, with the ball goes past closer to the edge of Rohit’s bat, hitting the thigh pad en route to keeper Sheldon Jackson, who took a brilliant one-handed catch.

Images: KKR keep playoff chances alive with morale-boosting victory over MI

The on-field verdict was Not Out but Sheldon wanted to take the review, and asked Shreyas Iyer for it, with KKR eventually opting for the DRS.

TV replays showed that there was spike on UltraEdge at the time when the ball was close to Rohit’s bat.

However, to the shock of MI team and supporters alike, there was a spike in UltraEdge even before the ball came in contact with Rohit Sharma’s bat. Bruce Oxenford, the third umpire, signalled to the on-field umpire to change his decision and a dejected Rohit who could hardly believe his dismissal was given out.

Some cricket fans condemned the poor umpiring standards in this IPL, with one of them even suggesting the use of Hotspot:

May 10, 2022

