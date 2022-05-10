Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2022 playoffs scenarios explained: Who needs to do what to qualify?

IPL 2022 Qualification Scenario: Kolkata Knight Riders kept themselves in with a shout of qualifying for the IPL playoffs after beating Mumbai Indians by 52 runs on Monday. It took them to seventh spot in the IPL points table with Mumbai the only team out of contention.

After 56 matches in the IPL season, with each team playing at least 11 games, nine teams are still in the race to make the top-four and reach the knockouts. None of the teams have confirmed their spot but table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants and fellow debutants Gujarat Titans could become the first with a win on Tuesday night.

A look at each team's chances of making the IPL playoffs:

Lucknow Super Giants (11 matches, 8 wins, 3 losses, 16 points, +0.703 NRR)

Lucknow Super Giants are currently top of the IPL points table. Image: Sportzpics

Remaining fixtures: vs Gujarat Titans (10 May), vs Rajasthan Royals (15 May), vs Kolkata Knight Riders (18 May)

Having already amassed 16 points, one more win is all Lucknow need to make the knockout stage. Ensuring the top or second spot would make their chances better in the playoff rounds. However, if they do lose all three matches it could boil down to the net run rate. Their four-match winning streak does make it improbable they'll stutter so badly now.

Gujarat Titans (11 matches, 8 wins, 3 losses, 16 points, +0.120 NRR)

Gujarat Titans have suffered consecutive losses which has delayed their passage into IPL playoffs. Image: Sportzpics

Remaining fixtures: vs Lucknow Super Giants (10 May), vs Chennai Super Kings (15 May), vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (19 May)

Gujarat were on the cusp of qualifying with ease last week. But consecutive defeats, against Punjab and Mumbai, have delayed their march to the knockouts. They were close to sealing the deal in the final over against Mumbai but were stopped by a brilliant over by Daniel Sams. A win here would be enough to progress but three more defeats would mean it all would go down to the net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals (11 matches, 7 wins, 4 losses, 14 points, +0.326 NRR)

Rajasthan Royals' players during Match 44 of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 30 April, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Remaining fixtures: vs Delhi Capitals (11 May), vs Lucknow Super Giants (15 May), vs Chennai Super Kings (20 May)

Rajasthan's net run rate, second only to Lucknow, puts them in good stead with the league stage drawing to a close. It will definitely help their chances if they do suffer three defeats going forward. Two wins will ensure a playoff spot; one more could leave their fate decided by NRR.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (12 matches, 7 wins, 5 losses, 14 points, -0.115 NRR)

Royal Challengers Bangalore players. Sportzpics for IPL

Remaining fixtures: vs Punjab Kings (13 May), vs Gujarat Titans (19 May)

Two wins and RCB could finish with 18 points and a top-two finish becomes possible, given the other results go their way. However, if they muster just one win it would present the lower-placed sides an opportunity to climb up with a better NRR. Worse still for RCB, two defeats could send them out.

Delhi Capitals (11 matches, 5 wins, 6 losses, 10 points, +0.150 NRR)

Delhi Capitals team. (Photo Source: Sportzpics)

Remaining fixtures: vs Rajasthan Royals (11 May), vs Punjab Kings (16 May), vs Mumbai Indians (21 May)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (11 matches, 5 wins, 6 losses, 10 points, -0.031 NRR)

Sunrisers Hyderabad players during Match 46 of the IPL 2022 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 1 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Remaining fixtures: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (14 May), vs Mumbai Indians (17 May), vs Punjab Kings (22 May)

Punjab Kings (11 matches, 5 wins, 6 losses, 10 points, -0.231 NRR)

File image of the Punjab Kings. Sportzpics

Remaining fixtures: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (13 May), vs Delhi Capitals (16 May), vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (22 May)

Let's club three teams who are on 10 points each - DC, SRH and PBKS - from 11 games. Of the three, only Delhi have a positive NRR. If they get three straight wins, it will hurt Rajasthan and Punjab's chances of progressing. Even at that stage, it would come down to NRR. One defeat, though, and they would be crossing their fingers that RCB or RR lose their remaining matches as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders (12 matches, 5 wins, 7 losses, 10 points, -0.057 NRR)

KKR players celebrate after win over Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

Remaining fixtures: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 May), vs Lucknow Super Giants (18 May)

Chennai Super Kings (11 games, 4 wins, 7 losses, 8 points, +0.028 points)

Chennai Super Kings can still qualify for the IPL playoffs. Image: Sportzpics

Remaining fixtures: vs Mumbai Indians (12 May), vs Gujarat Titans (15 May), vs Rajasthan Royals (20 May)

Both KKR and CSK are mathematically still in with a chance but they're very slim hopes. Both KKR and CSK need to win all their matches to progress and they have to hope the rest falter. Even with consecutive wins, KKR and CSK get to 14 points which requires a near-miracle to get to the playoffs.

Updated Date: May 10, 2022 14:59:54 IST

