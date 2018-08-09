Rohit Sharma causes stir online by 'liking' post slamming Anushka Sharma's presence in Indian team photograph
Rohit Sharma caused a stir on Thursday when he 'liked' a post on Twitter that was critical of Anushka Sharma's presence alongside members of the Indian team in a photograph taken at the High Commission of India at London.
In a tweet by the BCCI, film actor Anushka was pictured alongside her husband, India captain Virat Kohli along with the remaining members of the Indian contingent at the High Commission ahead of the second Test against England at Lord's.
Twitter users, however, decided to troll the latter for what they perceived to be an intrusion in a team photograph.
Among the scathing replies to the BCCI post was one from Twitter user @imkevmar: "@ImRo45 void is filled up by @AnushkaSharma 😆 I believe WAG's are not allowed till 3rd test. Different rules for different players!".
While most public figures, including and especially cricketers, choose the path of diplomacy and political correctness given the immense scrutiny they are under all the time, Rohit might've let go of such principles when he decided to click on the 'like' button on the above post.
Screengrab of Rohit Sharma's Twitter account
Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh, is spotted at several of her husband's matches, with the limited-overs opener celebrating many a milestone by expressing his affection for his spouse. With Rohit currently not participating in the India-England Test series, and is holidaying with his wife.
The BCCI has restricted cricketers from travelling around with their WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) for the first two weeks, and can spend a total of 14 days with them thereafter, according to a report on Mumbai Mirror.
However, in a report on Hindustan Times, a BCCI source clarified that Anushka had not broken any protocol by appearing in the photograph, and that the High Commissioner and his wife had invited both cricketers as well as members of their family.
Updated Date:
Aug 09, 2018
