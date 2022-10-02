Cricket has had its fair share of unique moments on the field, and play often gets halted due to a variety of reasons — from a nude streaker charging into the playing area, a swarm of bees to sunlight affecting the batter’s vision. One game had to be halted after the ball landed on a pan of fried calamari, becoming too hot for the bowlers to hold it in the process.

On Sunday, the second Twenty20 International between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati had to be halted for a while about 30 minutes into the match. And the reason behind the stoppage of play is something you don’t come across to often — a snake slithering into the playing area.

The incident happened after the eighth over of the Indian innings after South Africa won the toss and invited the Men in Blue to bat. A couple of South African fielders reportedly brought it to the umpires’ notice, and the ground staff promptly rushed out to the centre in an attempt to safely capture the reptile.

Play was halted for a few minutes, leading to an unofficial drinks break for India skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener KL Rahul as well as for the South African XI.

Twitter, meanwhile, had a field day after the incident, coming up with many a meme and some witty retorts.

Some ex-India cricketer has stopped the game. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 2, 2022

There’s a snake on the field of play. Look out for a rhino next.#Guwahati #IndvsSA — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) October 2, 2022

That is a first for me. A second snake on the ground. But the staff seemed prepared! Quick pick-up and off! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2022

Only guy who can take care of that naagin on the field. https://t.co/Eqa9ENxEHJ pic.twitter.com/N01FXwIx0E — Manya (@CSKian716) October 2, 2022

I have so many questions 🐍 😱. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 2, 2022

Team India, meanwhile, got off to a brilliant start after being asked to bat; both Rahul and Rohit smashed fifties as India reached 94 for no loss at the end of the ninth over. India are leading the three-match T20I series at the moment, having won the opening encounter in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets, and will look to travel to Indore for the final T20I with the series already in their pocket.

