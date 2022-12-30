India cricketer Rishabh Pant has suffered serious injuries after the car in which he was travelling collided with a divider and caught fire while traveling to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi. The accident took place on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

After the accident, Pant was immediately taken to a local hospital and it has been reported that he is in stable condition.

In the pictures that have been posted on Twitter, the cricketer could be seen with bandages on the head and injuries on the back. In the pictures, his car can be seen completely burnt.

“He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but will be shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment,” a source told news agency PTI.

Pant was part of the Indian team that won the Test series 2-0 against Bangladesh recently. He has however been dropped from the side for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

More to follow…