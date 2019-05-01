News from the umpires is that there'll be another inspection at 11:05PM.. 😐😐 #RCBvRR #VIVOIPL2019

Update: Umpires have decided to have another pitch inspection at 11.05 pm. Water has seeped into main pitch reportedly.

The umps are back on the pitch. Come on, gentlemen, give us a game! #playbold #RCBvRR #VIVOIPL2019

Update: We will have a game tonight! Five overs a side match to start at 11.26 PM.

Virat Kohli will open with AB de Villiers in this rain-hit match. No Parthiv Patel at top. Varun Aaron to bowl first over.

SIX! What a start to the match! Crowd is ecstatic. Overpitched ball driven over deep extra cover for a maximum

SIX! Kohli moved across to create room and threw his bat on the short ball as the top-edge flew over third man

AB de Villiers needs to score 20 more runs to become the second batsman after Virat Kohli to complete 2,000 T20 runs at Bangalore.

Only Suresh Raina (609 runs) has scored more runs against RR in IPL than AB de Villiers (571 runs).

AB de Villiers has scored seven fifty-plus scores out of 10 innings at Bangalore since 2018 in IPL.

FOUR! T he ball was outside off as ABD went for a drive but the outside edge ran between the keeper and short third man

FOUR! Full pitched and in the slot for ABD as he slammed that over the circle for one bounce four for long on

Crowd waited for long for live action and Kohli gave them the perfect start! Sliced the overpitched delivery first ball over deep extra cover for a six. Slammed that next ball over third man for a six with the help of a top-edge. ABD also got a four as outside edge off his bat as he went for a cover drive ran to third man fence. One more boundary as ABD picks the ball from slot to long on fence. 23 in first over.

SIX! Shreyas Gopal into attack. Kohli picks the googly well to slam it straight over long on for a big six

FOUR! Kohli drills the full delivery with all his power down to long off boundary. RCB off to a great start

Kohli gets out going for another maximum! Tossed up by Gopal, in the slot as Kohli went downtown but didn't get it off the middle and Livingstone took the catch at long-on

Another tossed up delivery and ABD got out trying to go big. Went for a slap over cover but poor timing led to a slice over cover and a catch.

Hat-trick for Gopal! After dismissing Kohli and ABD, gets the wicket of Stoinis. He hit the leg-break straight into the hands of the mid off fielder.

Shreays Gopal has picked up nine wickets from three matches at an average of 5.55 against RCB in IPL. He got three in one over today.

Gopal gets Kohli and ABD out once again. This time goes a step further and completes hat-trick. Kohli got out after he was caught in deep trying to clear long on fence. ABD top-edged his slap over cover for a catch to Parag and Stoinis played his shot off legspin straightto mid off fielder.

FOUR! Gurkeerat top-edges his sweep shot that goes over the keeper and to fine leg fence for another boundary

Went for a slog down long on but mistimed his shot to drag it to cow corner as his catch is taken

Gurkeerat got RCB a four as his top-edge off sweep shot ran to fine leg fence but dragged his shot next ball from long on to cow corner as it was taken in deep. 10 off it.

FOUR! Another top-edge and another four. Unadkat took the pace off and Parthiv went early with his pull shot as the edge flew behind the wicket

Parthiv went for a cheeky shot but lost his wicket! Moved across to scoop the full delivery past the wicket but managed to just flick it to short fine leg

RCB lose another wicket but that hardly matters! Parthiv got a four first as top-edge off his pull shot flew over to fine leg fence. He tried scooping a full pitched delivery but that went straight to short fine leg. Nine off the over.

Klaasen wanted to go big downtown but he sliced it as the leading edge went to point. Catch taken and he has to leave.

FOUR! Much-needed boundary as the top-edge off Negi's bat flew over the keeper to give RCB a four through third man area

Shreyas Gopal is the first bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in a same IPL match on three difference occasions.

Wicket! One more for RR! Length ball and Negi wanted to swipe it to cow corner as he edged that to the keeper

RR have made a good comeback in this rain-hit match! Just eight off it. Oshane Tomas started with a no ball but free-hit went for a single only. Two wickets fell. Klaasen edged his shot to cover while Negi edged his pull shot to keeper. Negi also got a four as a top-edge ran to third man fence.

Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone to start. Umesh Yadav to bowl first over for RCB.

SIX! Huge! Massive! Samson gets off the mark with a six! Length ball at waist-height as Samson plays a short arm pull to put it beyond the fence

FOUR! Poor delivery! Umesh bowled on Samson's pads as he flicked it to backward square leg fence for a boundary

Good over from Umesh! 10 runs but four dot balls. Samson got a six with a short arm pull as he smashed the length ball over the fence. Flicked the ball from his pads to backward square leg for a four.

FOUR! Livingstone gets a boundary. Picked the length early, cleared his front leg to club that to cow corner

SIX! What power! Saini pulled his length back a little as Livingstone opened the front leg for a straight slap and that went over boundary ropes

DROPPED! Tough chance! Klaasen almost pulled off a stunner at cover as Livingstone slashed the full toss but he couldn't grab it despite the dive

Saini's length ball first up was pulled to cow corner for a four by Livingstone. Next ball was a bit short as it was slapped over straight boundary for a six. But good comeback after that as two singles and two dot balls follow. RR need 41 more.

SIX! Kulwant Khejroliya's first ball is smashed over long on for a six by Samson. What a shot. What power.

SIX! Samson is a beauty! Slower ball, full pitched and Samson climbs on it to smash that straight down the ground without any movement

FOUR! Full, outside off as Samson throws his bat on it and the thick outside edge runs down past the keeper

Khejroliya's first ball is dragged from outside off to long on for a six by Samson. Couple of singles and then a dot ball. Samson smashes the full pitched ball straight for a six and gets a four on last ball with a edge past keeper. 23 needed in 2 overs.

The ball was spinning away from Samson as he tried going over cover-point but could only edge it to point. Catch taken by Negi.

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first bowler to take 50 IPL wickets at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

It has started raining again! Covers come back and the players have left the pitch. Looks like we will have no more live action. Players are greeting each other.

Confirmation: Match called off due to rain and RCB have been knocked out of IPL 2019

RCB become the first team to get eliminated from IPL-2019.

That's it from our end for tonight. Good night!

It was a cruel day for cricket fans! Rain delayed the start by over two hours and the five-a-side match was also called off due to more rain. Still we had something to cherish. Shreyas Gopal took a hat-trick including the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. RCB are now officially out of IPL 2019. RR's playoff chances still hang by a thread.

Steve Smith wins toss and RR decide to bowl first against RCB at Bengaluru

Kohli gets out going for another maximum! Tossed up by Gopal, in the slot as Kohli went downtown but didn't get it off the middle and Livingstone took the catch at long-on

Another tossed up delivery and ABD got out trying to go big. Went for a slap over cover but poor timing led to a slice over cover and a catch.

Hat-trick for Gopal! After dismissing Kohli and ABD, gets the wicket of Stoinis. He hit the leg-break straight into the hands of the mid off fielder.

Went for a slog down long on but mistimed his shot to drag it to cow corner as his catch is taken

Parthiv went for a cheeky shot but lost his wicket! Moved across to scoop the full delivery past the wicket but managed to just flick it to short fine leg

Klaasen wanted to go big downtown but he sliced it as the leading edge went to point. Catch taken and he has to leave.

Wicket! One more for RR! Length ball and Negi wanted to swipe it to cow corner as he edged that to the keeper

RR have made a good comeback in this rain-hit match! Just eight off it. Oshane Tomas started with a no ball but free-hit went for a single only. Two wickets fell. Klaasen edged his shot to cover while Negi edged his pull shot to keeper. Negi also got a four as a top-edge ran to third man fence.

The ball was spinning away from Samson as he tried going over cover-point but could only edge it to point. Catch taken by Negi.

Confirmation: Match called off due to rain and RCB have been knocked out of IPL 2019

IPL 12 Match 49 RCB vs RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Confirmation: Match called off due to rain and RCB have been knocked out of IPL 2019

RR have made a good comeback in this rain-hit match! Just eight off it. Oshane Tomas started with a no ball but free-hit went for a single only. Two wickets fell. Klaasen edged his shot to cover while Negi edged his pull shot to keeper. Negi also got a four as a top-edge ran to third man fence.

IPL 2019, RCB vs RR Today’s Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 49 of IPL 2019 on Tuesday in what will be a bottom-of-the-table clash. RCB are at the bottom of the points table with eight points from 12 matches while RR are seventh with 10 points in the same number of matches.

The hopes of playoffs qualification hang by a thread for both the sides and Tuesday's clash is an opportunity for either side to spoil their opponent's party.

Both RCB and RR need to win both of their remaining two matches and hope Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals get the better of their opponents to have any chance of qualification.

RR have been severely weakened by the loss of English players leaving for the World Cup camp. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer have so far left the Rajasthan camp.

But despite the exodus, RR have been able to script a mini-revival since Steve Smith was made captain. They will come into the match on the back of two consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, RCB are also in a good form, having won three out of their last four games. However, they lost their last match against DC by 16 runs.

In the 20 matches played between these two sides, RR have won 10 while two matches have ended with no result.

RR registered a seven-wicket win over RCB in the reverse fixture between these two sides earlier this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps