00:51 (IST)

It was a cruel day for cricket fans! Rain delayed the start by over two hours and the five-a-side match was also called off due to more rain. Still we had something to cherish. Shreyas Gopal took a hat-trick including the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. RCB are now officially out of IPL 2019. RR's playoff chances still hang by a thread.

That's it from our end for tonight. Good night!