Chahal comes back on. Mayank hit a flat-batted six over the long-off fielder. For a moment, the batsman ahd his heart in the mouth as the fielder jumped to grab the ball but it was hit with so much power that it was difficult to hold on to it. 15 came in the over.

OUT! Mayank Agarwal gone for 35! Stoinis pitches it short and Mayank heaves it in the leg side, connects badly. The miscued shot results in ball going directly into the hands of short mid-wicket. Agarwal c Chahal b Stoinis 35(21)

Stoinis continues. Wicket on the first ball for him as Mayank miscues a shot. Ashwin, sitting in the dressing room, expressed his displeasure at the wicket. David Miller is the new batsman in. A bit of mix-up in the middle between him and Rahul straightaway. They need to form one more good partnership here. Just 4 of the over. Punjab need 98 runs in 60 balls

OUT! Rahul has to go. Moeen comes into the attack and flights the ball. The right-handed batsman dances down the track on the very first delivery and he too miscues, the ball goes directly to the long-off fielder who holds on to it really well. Third wicket down for Punjab. Rahul c Southee b Moeen Ali 42(27)

Mayank and Rahul have perished in an attempt to keep up with the run rate. But Punjab is still reasonably placed at the halfway mark. They have taken those calculated risks to ensure that they are always ahead of the asking rate. Miller hasn't had the best of IPLs and Pooran is short on confidence, but they won't get a better opportunity and a better pitch than this one to prove their mettle.

Moeen comes into the attack and delivers on the very first ball. Two quick wickets for RCB and they now have their nose ahead in this contest. Kohli was ecstatic after the fall of Rahul. He knows importance of this wicket. Punjab does not have many powerhitters to do the job in the slog overs. Nicholas Pooran has joined Miller in the middle. Punjab need 95 runs in 54 balls

Washington Sundar, right-arm off break, brought into the attack and what a time to come and bowl really. Set batsmen now back to the hut. Two new batsmen in. Sundar should try and bowl some tidy overs here and build the run-rate pressure on Punjab

Moeen continues and he is giving no score whatsoever to the both the batsmen to free their arms. Pooran tried to make some room and hit but he is not getting the power and placement. Required run-rate over 12 now. Punjab need 87 runs in 42 balls

SIX! Pooran goes big over the deep extra cover, was not a flighted ball but he goe behind the ball and put all his power in this inside-out shot.

SIX! Wow, just wow, this looks like a replay of the first shot, makes room, goes inside-out, over the deep extra cover, same result.

Sundar continues and this time he has been put under the pump by Pooran who hit three sixes in the over to somewhat close the gap between the target and balls remaining. Punjab need 68 runs in 36 balls

FOUR! What's going on! Pooran is doing the damage here as he makes room and smashes it to covers again, the ball bounced inches before the ropes.

The Kings aren't going to die wondering here. Pooran singled out Sundar and went after everything in the 14th over. Those three sixes in the over revived his team after a minor blip. This could be the night when IPL gets familiar with the might of Pooran, a guy who has made a name for himself in leagues across the world.

Insane innings this from Pooran. He has displayed just one shot till now. Makes room and smashes the ball inside-out. Three of those four shots, went for six and one for a boundary. Started the over with a boundary with Saini did well to stop the flow of runs. Time-out called. Punjab need 60 runs in 30 balls

Are we going to see more of this tonight? Nicholas Pooran has hit a six every nine balls in T20 cricket in 2019

Punjab need 60 in the final 5. If you know the history of this ground, the equation favours the batting team. WIth Pooran going bonkers at one end, Miller has the leeway to mix caution with aggression and try to bat till the end.

SIX! Maginificent from Pooran, flight from Moeen and yet again, on the back foot, Pooran gives his all in the shot and the ball goes sailing over the sight screen for a maximum. 150 up for Punjab.

Moeen continues. Pooran here is doing the magic, dealing in just sixes. He is 42 off 22 balls. Fifty-run stand has come up between him and Miller. Punjab need 47 runs in 24 balls

Southee comes back into the attack and put under pressure by Miller with two back-to-back boundaries. Then comes back well, giving 3 off the next four balls. The match is getting close to a tight finish. Punjab need 36 runs in 18 balls

Punjab needed 12 an over in the final 5. They need 12 an over in the final 3 now. Pooran isn't looking so comfortable against pace. This is where Miller needs to stand up and justify his paycheque for the season.

DROPPED! Stoinis puts Pooran, the danger man, down. It was a skier hit by Pooran and this seemed to be the end of Punjab's chase but Stoinis spilled it.

Everything is happening right now in the middle. Sixes, fours, dropped catches. Stoinis would find it hard to face Kohli if RCB end up on the losing side. This is a great over from Umesh in these circumstances. Just 6 off it. Punjab need 30 runs in 12 balls

OUT! Miller has to go. Saini back on and bowls a fuller length delivery, Miller smashes it hard but it goes directly to AB de Villers at long-on. He was not going to drop this. Miller goes back for 25-ball 24. Miller c de Villiers b Navdeep Saini 24(25)

RCB pull one back. Umesh bowls an excellent over. Mixed his length and pace beautifully. Gave away just six runs, could have been even better if Stoinis hadn't dropped a simple chance. The equation is shifting in favour of the bowling side now with 15 an over required in the final two.

OUT T his was hit by Pooran into the orbit and it came down at rocket speed. Great concenteration from Ab de Villers who lined himself beneath it and took a safe catch. Always tough to catch these but you expected someone of de Villiers' stature to grab these. Pooran c de Villiers b Navdeep Saini 46(28)

Brilliant over by Saini. What a mature young head on his shoulder. Doing the basics right. Wicket on the first ball and then a dot followed by three singles. Fuller in length all the time, and fast. Removed the danger man on the last ball. Punjab need 27 runs in 6 balls

On the second ball of the over, Ashwin again tries to go over the long-on, could not connect well and has been held by Kohli before the ropes. Ashwin c Kohli b U Yadav 6(2) Punjab need 21 runs in 4 balls

Two wickets in two balls, short stuff from Umesh to new man Viljoen, who heaves but does not connect well, ball brushes the gloves and flies to Parthiv behind the wickets. Viljoen c Parthiv Patel b U Yadav 0(1) Punjab need 21 runs in 3 balls

This kid has some heart. Navdeep Saini managed to keep Dhoni quiet the other night in that nailbiter against CSK. Tonight he has bowled the 19th over of the innings and just conceded 3 runs. More importantly, he has dismissed both the set batsmen. Umesh has a cushion of 27 in the final over tonight.

Ball 4: Umesh targets the stumps, new man Murugan makes room and tries to hit it to off side, misses the ball by some distance. No run. Punjab need 21 runs in 2 balls

Two wickets in Umesh Yadav's last over of the innings and it became tougher and tougher for Punjab to get closer to the target. Third successive victory for Bangalore in the tournament. Can you believe it? They can still breath in the tournament. Hopes still alive.

Ashwin, KXIP captain: At the end of the day, it is about winning crunch moments and we have not been able to win those in last couple of games. It is about getting that one win. Then we can try to win couple on the trot. We have given batsmen enough opportunities to come on the top. It is all about backing the players. In all 11 games, we have always been in the game which is a positive for us. About time bowlers stand up and deliver in the powerplay.

RCB have shown some real heart on the field tonight. The equation favoured the batting side in the final five. But the pacers stuck to their strengths and bowled with a lot of fire. Saini, in particular, was impressed with his raw pace. There were no changeups from the young tearaway. He went flat out six out of six balls in that final over and hurried both the set batsmen with his extra pace. At the death, it's essential to back your strengths as a bowler and RCB did precisely that. Earlier in the evening, AB de Villiers played a special knock to ensure RCB post a handsome total on the board. Credit to the Chinnaswamy pitch as well that has served some of the most entertaining games this season. The win for RCB has opened up the points table beautifully for the rest of the tournament. More than 70 per cent of the games are out of the way, and every team still has a chance of making it to the playoff.

Virat Kohli, RCB Captain : We have won 4 out of 5 games, we could have won 5 out of 5. We are just enjoying our cricket. The partnership between Marcus Stoinis and De Villiers changed the game. They brought us to 200 which looked highly unlikely. We thought 175 would have been good. The big break before Mohali helped us. The important thing is not to take any pressure. It is just continuing this. Having a 6-7 bowling option in T20 cricket is great luxury to have. We know how we play. The world knows how we play. Especially with the two left-handers they had. Moeen and Washi bowled really well and having six-seven bowling options really help. Also Marcus as the allrounder gives a lot of flexibility

ABD: I try to stay calm in death overs. You have teammates around you who always help you. We are turning things around. We are taking one game at a time. I felt it was 160 pitch batting first. The pitch it seemed got better but our bowlers did well.

Kagiso Rabada is still unmoved at the top in the leading wicket-takers' list. IPL 2019: Below is the top-10 list of the players in contention for Purple Cap. Check out the full list here .

That's it from us today. RCB win their third successive game and are still alive and kicking in the tournament. More importantly, they are winning those crunch moments in the game. Punjab have lost quite a few now. They are to be blamed for ruining their chances. They are still at fifth position in the table and would have to quickly get back to winning ways. We will be back tomorrow with another IPL contest. KKR take on RR at Eden Gardens. See you at 8 pm tomorrow. Till then, take care and good night.

DROPPED! Hardus Viljoen drops Kohli on three . It could have been a fantastic start for Mohammed Shami and Kings XI. Virat flicked it off his pads to Viljoen at midwicket, who absolutely makes a meal of it. Big miss this!

OUT! Gone! Virat Kohli doesn't hang around long. Shami gets his man. Back of a good length delivery outside off and Kohli aimed to drive it over the infield, miscues it big time. His bottom hand comes off and Mandeep Singh completes a simple catch at covers. Kohli c Mandeep b Shami 13(8)

OUT! The change in the bowling attack has produced a much-needed wicket for the Kings XI. Murugan Ashwin bowls the wrong'un and Parthiv ends up closing the face of the bat rather too early, the ball spoons up after getting a leading edge to cover. Parthiv hangs his head low as he knows that he has to make the long walk back. He was batting so well. End of an enterprising innings. Parthiv Patel c Ashwin b Murugan Ashwin 43(24)

OUT! R Ashwin gets the key wicket of Moeen Ali. It has gone straight through with the arm. Moeen played for the off-break but Ashwin's delivery from round the stumps, pitches on off and holds its line. Ball thuds into the middle stump and Moeeen has been made to look stupid here. Big celebrations from KXIP captain. He is delighted and how! Moeen Ali b Ashwin 4(5)

OUT! Nath undone by Viljoen's well-disguised slower ball. It was the sucked ball outside off, drawing Nath forward, who only chips it to covers for the simplest of catches. KXIP right on top. Akshdeep Nath c Mandeep b Viljoen 3(7)

DROPPED! Tough chance for Nicholas Poora and would be harsh to put it against him but what a terrific delivery from M Ashwin. The leg break lands on middle and off and turns sharply, ABD was looking to work the ball on the leg side, gets an outside edge from the closed blade and hits Pooran's right thigh. De Villiers dropped by Pooran on 23.

OUT! Gayle is gone. Gayle is gone and Kohli is ecstatic. Umesh bowls length delivery, Gayle tries to clear the long-on ropes, does not connect well and has been caught near the ropes. De Villiers takes a very good catch. Gayle c de Villiers b U Yadav 23(10)

OUT! Mayank Agarwal gone for 35! Stoinis pitches it short and Mayank heaves it in the leg side, connects badly. The miscued shot results in ball going directly into the hands of short mid-wicket. Agarwal c Chahal b Stoinis 35(21)

OUT! Rahul has to go. Moeen comes into the attack and flights the ball. The right-handed batsman dances down the track on the very first delivery and he too miscues, the ball goes directly to the long-off fielder who holds on to it really well. Third wicket down for Punjab. Rahul c Southee b Moeen Ali 42(27)

DROPPED! Stoinis puts Pooran, the danger man, down. It was a skier hit by Pooran and this seemed to be the end of Punjab's chase but Stoinis spilled it.

OUT! Miller has to go. Saini back on and bowls a fuller length delivery, Miller smashes it hard but it goes directly to AB de Villers at long-on. He was not going to drop this. Miller goes back for 25-ball 24. Miller c de Villiers b Navdeep Saini 24(25)

OUT T his was hit by Pooran into the orbit and it came down at rocket speed. Great concenteration from Ab de Villers who lined himself beneath it and took a safe catch. Always tough to catch these but you expected someone of de Villiers' stature to grab these. Pooran c de Villiers b Navdeep Saini 46(28)

On the second ball of the over, Ashwin again tries to go over the long-on, could not connect well and has been held by Kohli before the ropes. Ashwin c Kohli b U Yadav 6(2) Punjab need 21 runs in 4 balls

Two wickets in two balls, short stuff from Umesh to new man Viljoen, who heaves but does not connect well, ball brushes the gloves and flies to Parthiv behind the wickets. Viljoen c Parthiv Patel b U Yadav 0(1) Punjab need 21 runs in 3 balls

Two wickets in Umesh Yadav's last over of the innings and it became tougher and tougher for Punjab to get closer to the target. Third successive victory for Bangalore in the tournament. Can you believe it? They can still breath in the tournament. Hopes still alive.



IPL 12 Match 42 RCB vs KXIP at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: That's it. RCB win by 17 runs.

Two wickets in Umesh Yadav's last over of the innings and it became tougher and tougher for Punjab to get closer to the target. Third successive victory for Bangalore in the tournament. Can you believe it? They can still breath in the tournament. Hopes still alive.

IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers are a charged up unit. With the inclusion of Dale Steyn in the side, a new spark has been added in their bowling attack and also with Kohli slamming runs in abundance, the Men-in-red and black look a different unit in the second phase of the tournament as compared to the dull and lousy one at the start.

Two back-to-back wins in the tournament, against quality opponents like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, has given a new ray of hope to the team. They have with them 6 points and yet again, they enter the return contest against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday treating it as a knock-out game. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are bleak. However, RCB know they need to play good cricket to at least end the tournament on a positive note.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are in better shape and position to qualify for the playoffs but that alone does not guarantee them the spot in the last-four. Punjab have four games left in the tournament and they would be looking to win all four to kick out any talk of NRR becoming crucial in qualifying for the playoffs.

Openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have played a crucial role in Punjab's wins in the tournament so far. However, the middle order has continued to disappoint. Batsmen like David Miller and Mayank Agarwal need to take up responsibility in the middle overs to guide the team to a decent total or home in a tough or tricky chase.

The last match played at M Chinnaswamy was a humdinger that went down to the last ball. The track at Bengaluru has not seen teams scoring runs easily. Even in the last match, both teams scored 160-odd. With more spinners in Punjab's XI, they will have a slight edge over the hosts.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here