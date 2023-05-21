Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Titans with eye on final playoff spot

Cricket

RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Titans with eye on final playoff spot

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to seal their qualification into the playoffs with a victory over defending champions and current leaders Gujarat Titans.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Titans with eye on final playoff spot

Royal Challengers Bangalore currently sit at the fourth spot on the IPL 2023 points table with 14 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.180. Sportzpics

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be aiming to sneak into the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs when they face defending champions and table leaders Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The two sides square off in the final league match of the season, which will also be the last time Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosts a match in this season, with the playoffs taking place in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Related Articles

Watch:

Watch: Kohli throws bottle, Siraj gets emotional as Shubman Gill's ton knocks RCB out of IPL 2023

Watch:

Naveen-ul-Haq shares cryptic post after Virat Kohli's RCB get eliminated from IPL 2023

GT were the first team to qualify for the playoffs, clinching the same with a 34-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). And they now appear set to finish on top of the table regardless of the outcome of their match against RCB, given they are on 18 points while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have finished second and third respectively with 17 points each after winning their final league matches on Saturday.

IPL playoff scenarios: RCB, MI and RR fight for final spot

Though Bangalore are tied on 14 points with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), they currently are ahead due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.180. Rajasthan finished the league stage with +0.148 and cannot do much except sit and and watch their fate get decided by the two matches on Sunday. Mumbai (-0.128) are the only team still in contention for a place in the playoffs that have a negative NRR.

The key battle in the second game of the Sunday double-header will be between Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans’ key pace and spin option respectively who currently occupy the top two slots on the bowling charts, and the Bangalore top three.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has been in the form of his life this season and currently is the only batter with more than 700 runs and together with ex-captain Virat Kohli, who made short work of the 188-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday with a 63-ball 100, the two have formed what is arguably the most successful opening pair this season.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell too has been handy with the bat at No 3, collecting 389 runs this season at a staggering strike rate of 182.62 — the second-best among batters with more than 300 runs this season.

The Chinnaswamy certainly has stayed true to its character this season and has remained a graveyard for bowlers, where not even score of 200 has allowed the team batting first to breathe easy.

RCB vs GT form guide (last five completed matches)

RCB: WWLLW

GT: WLWWL

RCB vs GT head-to-head: RCB and GT had won one game each after facing each other twice last season. Both victories, incidentally, went to the team batting second.

RCB vs GT likely playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

RCB vs GT live streaming: The match will start at 7.30 PM IST and will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. It will also be shown live on Star Sports channels.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 21, 2023 14:04:02 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Here's why Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender kits for home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Here's why Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender kits for home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans decided to ditch their regular navy blue kits for lavender outfits for their final home game of IPL 2023, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2023: 'We’ve seen this team crumble under pressure' — Zaheer praises RCB for rising to the occasion
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: 'We’ve seen this team crumble under pressure' — Zaheer praises RCB for rising to the occasion

Zaheer Khan praised RCB for rising to the occasion and clinching a win over SRH in a pressure situation.

IPL 2023: 'Very disappointed', Faf du Plessis on RCB's season-ending defeat to GT
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: 'Very disappointed', Faf du Plessis on RCB's season-ending defeat to GT

RCB’s middle-order struggled for consistency this season and Du Plessis highlighted on the issue.