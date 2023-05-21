Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2023 league campaign’s final match on Sunday. Playing at home, MI will hope to present their fans with a gift of win which hopefully also takes them into the playoffs.

MI have 14 points and can move to 16 with a win. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore are also on 14 points and play the second game on Sunday, against Gujarat Titans.

Rajasthan Royals are the third team fighting for the remaining one spot but they have completed their 14 matches and have 14 points.

Considering MI’s poor NRR (net run rate) of -0.128 as against RCB’s +0.180, a victory alone will not be enough for Mumbai. They will also hope for GT to beat RCB.

In case it comes to NRR, MI will need to secure a big margin win to hope for a superior NRR than RCB.

IPL Playoff Scenarios: How MI, RCB and RR can qualify

“It’s just another game for us. Yes from outside it looks like it’s a big game and we have to wait for other results, et cetera, but we know what we have been doing here at Wankhede in the last four-five games. So we know our strengths. So we will back that and focus on that,” MI batter Suryakumar Yadav said before the match.

For Sunriser Hyderabad, there’s not much to fight for given they are already out of the playoffs race. But Sunrisers want to spoil Mumbai’s party.

“We are here, I would say, to upset the party for Mumbai. We want to win and end (the season) in that fashion (with a win),” head coach Brian Lara said.

MI vs SRH form guide (Last five matches)

MI: LWWLW

SRH: LLLWL

MI vs SRH head-to-head: In 20 wins, Mumbai Indians have won 11 games while Sunrisers Hyderabad have 9 wins to their names.

MI vs SRH likely playing XIIs

MI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera/Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

MI vs SRH live streaming: The match will start at 3.30 PM IST and will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website. It will also be shown live on Star Sports TV channels.

