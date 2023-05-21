The IPL playoffs race has entered its final stage with one only spot up for grabs. Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are already guaranteed of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd spots respectively on the IPL 2023 points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are now fighting for the remaining fourth spot.

The final result will be decided on Sunday with both MI and RCB in action. RR have already completed their 14 matches.

Points table

We take a look at the IPL playoffs scenarios and how RCB, MI and RR can qualify.

RCB scenario (13 matches, 14 points, +0.180 NRR)

Last match: vs GT (21 May in Bengaluru)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are having an advantage in the race for the playoff spot. With the best NRR (net run rate) among the three teams, a victory against Gujarat Titans and moving to 16 points should be enough for them to qualify. Even if MI beat Sunrisers Hyderabad they have an NRR of -0.128 as against RCB’s +0.180. Mumbai not only need a victory but also a big margin win to drastically improve their NRR over RCB.

RCB can be knocked out of the race if they lose to GT while MI beat SRH.

Bangalore play the second game on Sunday and will know exactly what is needed for them to qualify.

MI scenario (13 matches, 14 points, -0.128 NRR)

Last match: vs SRH (21 May in Mumbai)

MI can reach the playoffs with a fuss if they beat SRH and RCB lose to GT. In case both teams win then it will come down to NRR and currently MI are behind in that race. They will need to beat SRH by a margin of 79 runs to improve their NRR over RCB, but Bangalore play their game after Mumbai’s match and can further improve their NRR.

RR scenario (14 matches, 14 points, +0.148 NRR)

RR will be eliminated if either RCB or MI win their match. However, in case both RCB and MI lose then all three teams will be stuck on 14 points and NRR will decide the fourth-placed side. Mumbai however will get eliminated first in such a scenario as they have the worst NRR among the three teams.

