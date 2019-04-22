First Cricket
RCB vs CSK Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Dhoni's 84* goes in vain as Bangalore win 1-run thriller

Date: Monday, 22 April, 2019 00:20 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 39 Match Result Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run

161/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.05
Fours
13
Sixes
7
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Umesh Yadav not out 1 1 0 0
Dale Steyn not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 25 2
Shardul Thakur 4 0 40 0
160/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
8
Fours
10
Sixes
8
Extras
12
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
MS Dhoni (C) (W) not out 84 48 5 7
Bowling 0 M R W
Dale Steyn 4 0 29 2
Navdeep Saini 4 0 24 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • End of what has been an absolute super sunday! 'Miracle' Singh Dhoni so nearly pulled it off for Chennai Super Kings, but the format which is defined by fine margins, didn't go CSK's way. However,  for RCB, they still breathe in the competition by that same fine margin. That's all we have for you tonight. As always we have enjoyed your company, hope to see for tomorrow's game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Tune in to our LIVE blog from 6:30 pm onwards.

    Full Scorecard

  • Parthiv Patel is named the Player of the Match

    Patel: I think it was great performance. We tried to play a few shots initially. But we realized it wasn't the usual 200 wicket it was about 170-180 wicket. I was batting well, was talking to coaches. It was just a matter of choosing my shots after first six overs. I chose my bowlers, whom I should target and took singles off the others.  Last ball, I knew the ball was going to be outside off stump and if MS missed it they would run a bye. We knew the shorter side of the ground was towards the leg side. I had taken my gloves off since the third delivery, because I knew there was run out chance. Luckily it came off. Have been saying that we are a very good side

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, winning captain: A lot of emotions. We were outstanding with the ball till 19th over. Defending 162 on that pitch was an outstanding effort. What happened on last ball was the last thing I would have imagined but cricket is a game of small margins. MS Dhoni did what he does very well and gave us a scare. Ball wasn't coming on to the bat in first six overs. At the halfway mark we thought if we get to 170-75 it will be a good total but we lost wickets again, so at mid-innings break we thought we were 15 runs short. Well looking at this game in hindsight, you can say Moeen Ali should have batted higher. Having one game left for him in the season, he might come up and enjoy himself. Saini understands his strengths and limitations and was outstanding.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

     RCB vs CSK Expert's Voice

    Crazy scenes at the Chinnaswamy. MSD timed the finish as only he can. When even the staunchest of CSK fans would have lost hope, he took them to the verge of the unlikeliest of wins only to be held short by the extreme drama of the last ball. The first six in the over set it up. When Dhoni hits those big ones in the last over, you know he means business. Umesh would have known his mood. All the pressure was on him after that. He conceded two more sixes leaving Dhoni just 2 to get off the last ball. Then miraculously, he bowled the perfect slow leg cutter that missed Dhoni's bat, and Parthiv threw the stumps down in a jiffy finding Thakur just short. The thrilling nature of the finish aside, CSK have a lot of soul searching to do as a team. They seem like a one-man army at the moment where Dhoni has to do all the running. As the playoff beckons, more players will have to put their hand up and make winning contributions.

    Full Scorecard

  • MS Dhoni, CSK captain: We did really well to restrict RCB to below par, but I think it was more of a calculation mistake that we lost wickets early on. We keep saying that T20 is all about taking risks, but you can still calculate. I think it was still difficult at death if you bowl that back of the length. Slightly spongy surface and it wasn't coming on to the bat. A lot of boundaries were needed, right now you can calculate, one run there, and two runs there and we just lost by one run. But you can also say we missed some boundaries.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    1-run victories in IPL:

    KXIP v MI, Mumbai, 2008

    KXIP v Chargers, Jo'burg, 2009

    Delhi v RR, Delhi, 2012

    MI v Warriors, Pune, 2012

    CSK v Delhi, Chennai, 2015

    GL v Delhi, Delhi, 2016

    RCB v KXIP, Mohali, 2016

    MI v RPSG, Hyderabad, 2017

    RCB v CSK, Bangalore, 2019*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest scores for MS Dhoni in IPL:

    84* v RCB, Bangalore, 2019*

    79* v KXIP, Mohali, 2018

    75* v RR, Chennai, 2019

    70* v RCB, Bangalore, 2018

    70* v RCB, Bangalore, 2011

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    19.6 RCB WIN BY 1 RUN. OUT! The tinniest margins of victory for RCB. Extraordinary scenes in Bengaluru, the TV umpire to decide the fate of the match. MS Dhoni, who has belted everything today, misses to connect the final ball, that is bowled at length outside off. They scamper for a bye but Shardul Thakur despite the dive doesn't make his ground before Parthiv's bullseye. WOW! What a finish we have had. The TV Umpire is referred and guess what Thakur doesn't make his ground by litreally millimeters..

    Heartbreak for MS Dhoni. Heartbreak for CSK but the heart continues to beat for RCB. Their hopes are alive in the tournament almost symbolic of the win, but the night is all about MS Dhoni, who almost once again pulled off a miracle.

    S Thakur run out (Parthiv Patel) 0(0)

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    19.5 SIX! Poor from Umesh. Full toss and MS Dhoni has swiped it over deep midwicket for six. 2 off 1 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    19.4 Two runs, MS Dhoni takes the low full toss and works it away for two on the leg side. 8 needed off 2

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    19.3 SIX! Dhoni has gone over long-off there. AB jumps in the air almost pulls off a stunner but it parries over the fence. 10 OFF 3

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    19.2 SIX! Monstrous hit from MSD! This is simply crazy. Short ball and it has gone over the roof deep mid wicket. 16 off 4

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    19.1 FOUR! Good start for CSK. Short ball and MSD has worked it away superbly into the gap on the leg side boundary. He knew there is no fielder. 22 off 5.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 136/7 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 60 , )

    CSK Score latest Updates

    MS Dhoni decides to take the chase upon himself as he farms the strike for most part of the over, only giving the last ball to Bravo, which eventually results in his wicket. So, CSK now need 26 off six balls? Can Thala do it?

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    OUT! Short ball from Saini and Bravo goes for almighty swing across the line, but only gets an edge to the keeper. Patel makes no mistake. Saini completes a fabulous spell.

    Dwayne Bravo c Parthiv Patel b Navdeep Saini 5(4)

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    SIX! Jeez! That is some shot that MS Dhoni manufactured there. It was flat upper cut to a short ball outside off that was rising sharply. To make things worse for RCB it is a no-ball a tight call from the umpire.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni becomes the first Indian player to hit 200 sixes in IPL. Overall, he is the third player after Gayle and ABD to achieve the feat.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 126/6 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 51 , Dwayne Bravo 5)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    Dhoni simply switches gears seamlessly. He smacks Steyn for a six and then wears the skates on to run two braces. CSK take 13 runs from the over. Steyn's spell comes to an end. CSK need 36 off 12 balls. Tight

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MILESTONE ALERT!

    MS Dhoni becomes the first batsman to score 4,000 runs as a captain in IPL. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    FIFTY! MSD!! Big shot from Dhoni. This has been struck over wide long-on and the six brings up his half-century.The master of chase is at it! Edge of the seat stuff.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 113/6 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 43 , Dwayne Bravo 0)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    Eight runs from Navdeep Saini's over and a wicket of Ravi Jadeja. The match keeps swings but got to say RCB have the upper hand at this moment. It can quickly change and MS Dhoni seems to be on his mission impossible 2846563. Yeah the number is true, our sources have verified. CSK need 49 off 18 balls with four wickets in hand.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    FOUR! Dhoni slashes hard and gets a thick outside edge through the non-existent first slip for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    OUT! Mix up, mix up and Jadeja is run out! MS Dhoni misses the pull and the ball lobs towards short mid on. Jadeja is quickly off the blocks and so is the bowler, Navdeep Saini, who runs towards the ball. Dhoni aborts and Jadeja is stranded. Saini removes the bails and CSK lose their sixth.

    Jadeja run out (Navdeep Saini) 11(12)

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

     RCB vs CSK Expert's Voice

    The final four and CSK aren't well placed. 10 an over against Saini and Steyn would be possible, but 15 an over against their extra pace is an uphill task. Not impossible while Dhoni is still there, but it's starting to look more and more unlikely.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 105/5 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 38 , Ravindra Jadeja 8)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    MS Dhoni brings up CSK's 100 with an outstanding cricket shot – a straight six over the bowler's head – to end Chahal's quota of four overs. Ironically the six is exactly the opposite reflection of how well has the leg-spinner bowled tonight. He finishes with 4-0-24-1. CSK require 57 off 24 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes for CSK in IPL:

    168 - MS DHONI* (And counting)

    167 - Suresh Raina 

    67 - Murali Vijay 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    CSK successfully scored 72 runs from 28 balls last year at the same venue against RCB. Can they do it today?

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    SIX! Oh yes, MS! Chahal tosses the ball up, MS Dhoni advances down the pitch and hits it straight over the bowler's head. Clean strike into the sightscreen. Excellent shot!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 92/5 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 29 , Ravindra Jadeja 4)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    Stoinis is brought back into the attack for his third over. He gets one to jag back in sharply, cutting Dhoni into two halves. MS fails to work the ball away on the onside for a single but hares for a quick single, Jadeja was ready to steal a leg bye too. Jadeja pushes it to backward point to collect a single off the final ball of the over. We are in for a dramatic finish, I reckon, it is staged ever so perfectly. CSK need 70 runs in 30 balls. Mahi and Jaddu in the middle, Kohli is the opposition captain. Chahal, Umesh and Steyn all will be in action. This is it! What more can you ask for? We spoke of the constellation of stars that are present at Chinnaswammy many are going to be in action. Bravo in the waiting and you know what ABD can do on a cricketing field.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 86/5 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 27 , Ravindra Jadeja 2)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    Just when Rayudu was stepping on the gas he is undone by Chahal's trickery. Ravindra Jadeja joins MSD in the middle. MS Dhoni is known to get the best out of his players, can he get the best out of Jadeja the batsman, that we very sporadically see. CSK need 76 off 36. The umpire signal time out

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

     RCB vs CSK Expert's Voice

    CSK got a move on with Rayudu going after Umesh Yadav in the 13th over hitting him for a six and four. But Chahal had the last laugh against him in the very next over as Rayudu missed a straight ball that ricocheted off his pads on to the stumps. This miserly spell from Chahal could prove decisive for RCB. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    OUT! Lovely bit of leg spin bowling from Chahal. Flighted delivery, that is pitched full, with some drift inwards towards Rayudu. The ball just about dips when it gets to the batsmen, luring him into the shot. He was looking to flick, misses and the ball ricochets off the boot and into the stumps. Big moment this!

    Rayudu b Chahal 29(29)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 83/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 29 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 26)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    Rayudu finally gets a move on as he decides to take on Umesh Yadav. A biggie along with a boundary helps CSK take 13 off the over

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

     RCB vs CSK Expert's Voice

    Rayudu lucky to be still there after getting the benefit of the doubt on a close shout for a stumping. The required run rate is creeping up towards 12. Still manageable. CSK need to pick a couple of bowlers to go ballistic against. Kohli still has two overs of Steyn up his sleeves. If this gets closed, those two overs will be the key.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    SIX! Again! Rayudu is taking on Umesh here! Once again he is on the move down the pitch and this time he slaps it over mid off for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    SIX! Rayudu steps out to a short delivery from Umesh and heaves it over wide long-on, clearing the boundary line for a six. Powerful hit.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 70/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 17 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 25)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    Oh who would want to be a TV umpire! The stumping appeal against Rayudu was one of those calls that cannot be surmised with 100 percent certainty despite several viewing from multiple angles. Eventually it is ruled in the favour of the batsman. Rayudu lifted his back foot after Chahal beats him with a really good leg break. Parthiv whips the bails off but Rayudu just about gets his toe grounded. Tough call, though. Very good over by Chahal, only four runs from it.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 66/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 15 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 23)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    Stoinis continues. The broadcaster plays some highlights from MSD's special innings of 70 off 34 balls from last year's fixture at Chinnaswammy where Thala played some breathtaking strokes. Cut to today: as if almost on cue, MSD responds by stepping out and blasting a big six. Nine runs from the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    SIX! MS Dhoni dances down the pitch and BANG! It was bowled outside off and MS Dhoni frees his arm and goes over extra cover for a maximum

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Yuzvendra Chahal needs to take two wickets to become the first player to take 50 wickets at Bangalore in IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 57/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 14 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 15)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB's leading wicket-taker, is introduced into the attack. Tidy start for the leggie, who has been worked around for four singles. MS Dhoni has taken his helmet off. Chennai Super Kings need 105 runs in the second half of their innings with their top half (well, almost) back in the pavilion.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

     RCB vs CSK Expert's Voice

    Dhoni has got a start so this game is alive and kicking. CSK still need 10 an over from here but that is very gettable on this ground. There is going to be some cat and mouse between Kohli and Dhoni from here in terms of when Kohli used his weaker bowlers. Dhoni knows he can't allow Stoinis and Negi to get away cheaply so he is still looking for boundaries against them. Kohli thinks he can defend this total even against a set Dhoni with overs in the pocket for his top 4 bowlers. Interestingly, Chahar hasn't bowled an over yet. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 53/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 12 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 13)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    A huge run out chance is missed from RCB's perspective as Kohli fails to hit the stumps from a short distance. To be fair, it was difficult chance. Dhoni shimmies down the pitch and is hit on the pads with the ball rolling on the offside, he looks up to Rayudu for a single and his non-striker responds after a slight hesistation. Kohli from covers runs in and throws on the dive, he ends up very close to the stumps, however, he misses his target. Rayudu makes it in. Seven runs from Stoinis's first over as CSK go past the 50-run mark. Time out taken.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    FOUR! Stoinis gets the line wrong, bowling it into Dhoni's hips and the CSK captain swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg-side

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 46/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 10 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 9)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    Negi comes into the attack. Dhoni has looked very busy since he has come in and he continues to move across his crease and keeps stepping out. Collects a vital boundary in the over. Negi keeps it tight besides one delivery. Seven came from it.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    FOUR! Poor delivery from Negi and MS Dhoni cashes in. A floater down the leg side and MSD plays the paddle sweep to perfection. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    RCB vs CSK Expert's Voice

    Give Kohli three proper quicks and see him go as a captain! Umesh has come to the party after Steyn softened them up with wickets in the first over. Four wickets in the powerplay put RCB well ahead in the contest here. It's all down to that man MS Dhoni from here on. Get Dhoni out before the 10th over and that would be the game for RCB.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 39/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 8 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 4)

    CSK Score latest Updates

    Loud shout for a leg before appeal against MSD off the last ball of the over, but shakes his head in denial. Dhoni knew he was safe and set off for a quick single. An overthrow leads to a second run. Replays confirm the ball would have missed the leg stump.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest Updates

    FOUR! Short ball outside off and Rayudu stays put to simply ramp it to third man boundary. Good work by the batsman.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    STATS ALERT

    MS Dhoni has scored 709 runs against RCB at a SR of 140.40 - the most for him against any opponent in IPL.

    MS Dhoni needs 45 runs to complete 4,000 runs as a captain in IPL.

    MS Dhoni's SR of 175.32 at Bangalore in T20s - the highest for any player. (Min. 300 runs)

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 39 RCB vs CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: RCB have won from the tinniest of the margins. Extra-ordinary scenes here, the TV umpire to decide the fate of the match. MS Dhoni, who has belted everything today, misses to connect the final ball, that is bowled at length outside off. They scamper for a single. For a bue. Shardul Thakur puts in the dive but Parthiv has hit the bull's eye. WOW! What a finish we have had. The TV Umpire is referred and guess what Chahar doesn't make the ground by litreally millimeters there. Heartbreak for MS Dhoni. Heartbreak for CSK but the heart continues to beat for RCB. Their hopes are alive in the tournament. MS Dhoni almost pulled off a miracle once again.

However, RCB's sensational win over KKR in their previous match in which Kohli slammed a century must act as the source of inspiration as their playoffs hopes continue to hang by a thread. Bangalore lost five of their first seven games in 2016 and still made to the playoffs after winning six out of last seven games and Kohli would hope his players continue to believe in their abilities as they look for a similar turnaround.

The focus for Kohli and team management would be on their bowling. Despite the arrival of Dale Steyn, RCB conceded 203 against KKR as Andre Russell took them to the cleaners.

Meanwhile, a win on Sunday would take CSK to 16 points and that should be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK are coming into the match after a loss against SRH in the previous game. MS Dhoni missed the SRH match due to a stiff back but he is expected to be fit in time for the RCB clash.

In the 23 matches played between these two sides in IPL so far, CSK have won 15 of them while RCB won seven and one of the match finished in a tie.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

