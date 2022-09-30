India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tweeted a picture of commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Thursday late evening taking social media to a frenzy.

Jadeja posted a picture that apparently seemed to be clicked from a TV screen. He captioned the picture, “Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar”

Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/gU9CnxC9Mx — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 29, 2022

The southpaw has had a controversial history with the commentator since the 2019 World Cup when Manjrekar had termed Jadeja as a ‘bits and pieces cricket’.

Jadeja did not take the comment lightly and hit back at Manjrekar with a tweet, “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea.”

Subsequently, after Jadeja’s excellent performance against New Zealand in the semi-final, which India lost by a close margin, Manjrekar had said “By bits and pieces of sheer brilliance, he’s ripped me apart on all fronts,” trying to compensate for his earlier comment.

To add to the drama, after the recent Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan, Manjrekar asked Jadeja, on air, if he was okay to talk to him for broadcasters Star Sports.

Jadeja had replied, “Absolutely, I don’t have any problem.”

Jadeja who is currently out of action owing to a knee injury, shared this post, the context of which is not yet completely known.

However, the Twitterati went berserk with the tweet.

One of the users commented, “What did I just see?”

Another user commented, “Ye kyun tweet kiya isne? (Why did he tweet this?)

One of the users commented, “Multiverse is real,” taking a dig at the comment.

