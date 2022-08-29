India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Cheeky Manjrekar asks Jadeja if he is okay to talk to him at presentations; Watch

After the high-intensity match between India and Pakistan, there was a cheeky moment ahead of the post-match presentations as Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar came to face each other, in what was tongue in the cheek moment for Jadeja and a hilarious moment for fans.

In what was termed as the perfect ending to the entertaining contest between the arch-rivals, Sanjay Manjrekar was to interview Ravindra Jadeja for his match-winning knock of 35 runs from 29 deliveries.

However, the controversy between the two took the stage before they could discuss about the game. Even before Manjrekar could ask a question, Jadeja was smiling unstoppably.

Looking at this, Manjrekar said, “First question, you are okay to talk to me, right Jaddu?”

Jadeja responded affirmatively, “Yeah, Yeah. Absolutely,” as both of them burst out into laughter subsequently.

Success makes you the bigger person 😄@imjadeja

The controversy had started after the cricketer-turned commentator had termed Jadeja as a “bits-and-pieces” cricketer and Jadeja had expressed his disappointment over the statement through a Twitter post. Manjrekar was also removed from the Star Sports commentary panel for a long time after he was involved in another verbal controversy with commentator Harsha Bhogle.

However, after several years of the incident, Jadeja was not hesitant to talk to Manjrekar.

Jadeja ended up as the joint highest run-scorer for India with Virat Kohli, but at a better strike rate than the latter.

Speaking about the on-field scenario, Jadeja said, “We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don’t give anything away.”

Jadeja steadied the innings at one end but lost his wicket at the start of the ultimate over when India needed seven runs to win. However, Hardik Pandya ensured there were no further hiccups and hit the winning runs with two balls to spare.

“I could have finished the game – left-arm spinner against a left-hander, but Hardik played superbly. He came out and said he was going to play his shots, and happy that he stayed till the end.”

