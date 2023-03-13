Pitches used in the ongoing India vs Australia Test series have come under massive scrutiny with most of the matches not lasting the full five days. The first three Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur, Delhi and Indore got over within three days each with the surfaces assisting spinners big time. In fact, the Indore pitch was even rated “poor” by ICC.

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE

The Ahmedabad pitch, however, has turned out to be a completely different surface as only 21 wickets have fallen so far with just one more session left to play. This led to a discussion among experts about what sort of pitches Test cricket needs.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik also discussed the same while doing commentary during the Ahmedabad Test on Star Sports.

Speaking about the Ahmedabad pitch, Karthis said: “We need to talk about these numbers – 91 wickets over seven days and 15 wickets over four days.” To this, Shastri replied: “So what do you want, this kind of a pitch or the other pitches? You don’t want to finish in three days yes, totally agree, but that could also be because of incompetent batting. I hope all those whiners about Indian pitches are happy now.”

Read: India qualify for World Test Championship final against Australia

Speaking about the Ahmedabad pitch on Fox Sports, former Australia batter Mark Waugh called it a “22-day pitch”.

“The last three Tests were two-day pitches, but this is a 22-day pitch. It’s not good enough, [India] knew they only needed a draw to win the series, and India are batting like they want a draw, very disappointing we won’t get a result here,” the veteran said.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Test is heading towards a draw. Australia were 158/2 in their second innings at the Tea break on Day 5 and lead India by 67 runs.

India hold a 2-1 lead in the series having won at Nagpur and Delhi. Australia won the Indore Test.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.